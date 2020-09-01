Left Menu
Bengal Inc likens Mukherjee to Royal Bengal Tiger, banyan tree

Describing Mukherjee as a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman, ICC said that he was respected by all political parties and by all sections of society. "ICC was fortunate enough to interact twice with this Royal Bengal Tiger," the chamber said in a statement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:41 IST
Bengal Inc likens Mukherjee to Royal Bengal Tiger, banyan tree
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bengal Inc on Tuesday mourned the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and equated him with a Royal Bengal Tiger and a banyan tree. RP Sanjiv Goenka group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, Bandhan Bank managing director C S Ghosh and Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) paid tributes to Mukherjee who died in New Delhi on Monday at the age of 84.

"A big banyan tree of Indian democracy is no more. My father was one of his admirers and I continue to follow his footsteps," Goenka said in a statement.

"ICC was fortunate enough to interact twice with this Royal Bengal Tiger," the chamber said in a statement. Ghosh said that Mukherjee always encouraged Bandhan Bank, a microlender turned universal bank, in their endeavour to help the poor.

He attended the first anniversary celebration of Bandhan Bank as the President of the country, Ghosh said.

