Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compaq enters smart TV segment in India

US-based tech brand Compaq on Tuesday introduced its range of smart televisions in the Indian market through a licensing association with Ossify Industries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:46 IST
Compaq enters smart TV segment in India

US-based tech brand Compaq on Tuesday introduced its range of smart televisions in the Indian market through a licensing association with Ossify Industries. The company has launched two models of Hex QLED series, at a starting price of Rs 59,999, which will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, it said in a statement. It is also planning to go offline and touch the mass market in the next one year, Compaq Television CEO South Asia and Middle East Anand Dubey said. "With this launch, we have taken the first of many steps towards establishing...Compaq as a brand that presents great options to customers in all segments and sizes of smart televisions," Dubey said. The TVs are being manufactured in India and will also be exported to the Middle East and South Asian markets, he added. Earlier in April, Ossify industries had announced that it has invested Rs 225 crore to acquire a manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana. This facility will primarily cater to the domestic and international business for Compaq televisions for which it holds the licence for multiple countries.

The Indian TV market is expected to be around 15 million units per annum. The majority of the market is controlled by three leading brands -- Samsung, LG and Sony. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, TV shipments in the Indian market grew by 15 per cent to 15 million units in 2019.

South Korean electronics major Samsung continues to lead the overall TV market, while Xiaomi is now the leader in the smart TV segment with 40 per cent growth in 2019, it said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Muguruza shakes off rust to reach U.S. Open second round

Spains Garbine Muguruza looked determined to overcome her U.S. Open jinx on Tuesday, overcoming a sluggish start to collect a snappy 6-4 6-4 first round win over Japans Nao Hibino. The U.S. Open has been a black hole for the former French O...

Police arrest 19 protesters in Portland as political divide hardens

Protests flared in Portland overnight on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of the Oregon city, which has become a focus of the U.S. presidential race after months of sometimes violent confrontations. The latest prot...

Made in India Social apps capturing void created by ban on TikTok

The wave of shock came strong for the content creators after the sudden ban on the Chinese applications, among which included one popular, widely-used video-sharing app -- TikTok. However, the Indian app developers seized the moment and ste...

Pranab Mukherjee's visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing India-US closer: Pompeo

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday local time condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries closer together. Saddened to hear of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020