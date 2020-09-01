Compaq enters smart TV segment in India

US-based tech brand Compaq on Tuesday introduced its range of smart televisions in the Indian market through a licensing association with Ossify Industries. The company has launched two models of Hex QLED series, at a starting price of Rs 59,999, which will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, it said in a statement. It is also planning to go offline and touch the mass market in the next one year, Compaq Television CEO South Asia and Middle East Anand Dubey said. "With this launch, we have taken the first of many steps towards establishing...Compaq as a brand that presents great options to customers in all segments and sizes of smart televisions," Dubey said. The TVs are being manufactured in India and will also be exported to the Middle East and South Asian markets, he added. Earlier in April, Ossify industries had announced that it has invested Rs 225 crore to acquire a manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana. This facility will primarily cater to the domestic and international business for Compaq televisions for which it holds the licence for multiple countries.

The Indian TV market is expected to be around 15 million units per annum. The majority of the market is controlled by three leading brands -- Samsung, LG and Sony. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, TV shipments in the Indian market grew by 15 per cent to 15 million units in 2019.

South Korean electronics major Samsung continues to lead the overall TV market, while Xiaomi is now the leader in the smart TV segment with 40 per cent growth in 2019, it said..