Passenger traffic spiked 47 per cent in August at Bengaluru airport

During the lockdown, together with the aviation community, BIAL worked relentlessly to put in place best-in-class measures at its airport to create a safe, secure and seamless experience for passengers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:49 IST
Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Tuesday said the passenger traffic spiked 47 per cent in August over July, while the number of arrivals and departures logged a 39 per cent growth during the month. With the relaxation of state regulations and addition of capacity by airlines, both the numbers of passengers and aircraft movement are expected to increase going forward, BIAL said in a release.

September 1 marks 100 days of the resumption of scheduled domestic air travel in the country and during this period, the airport handled 1.4 million domestic passengers with 15,658 air traffic movements., the private airport operator said. Domestic commercial flight operations were allowed in a graded manner, after a two-month hiatus on account of the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Since the resumption of domestic operations, the airport has reconnected with 49 of 58 domestic city pairs, achieving 84 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 network, it said. It also added that Kolkata emerged as the top destination with 13 per cent of domestic passengers to and from the Bangalore airport. Also, the passenger movement was highest towards the eastern and north-eastern regions at 33.7 per cent followed closely by south India at 30.9 per cent, it added.

During the lockdown, together with the aviation community, BIAL worked relentlessly to put in place best-in-class measures at its airport to create a safe, secure and seamless experience for passengers. The technologically enabled parking-to-boarding contactless journey that minimises all physical contact was developed and rolled out in just two weeks, it said.

BIAL also said that aided with facial-recognition for self-boarding as well as various sanitisation and hygiene measures, it ensured that passengers continue to have a seamless, touch-free experience at the airport.

