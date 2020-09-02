Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to rise as recovery comes into focus

Asian shares were set gain on Wednesday, encouraged by buoyant U.S. moves that followed stronger-than-expected manufacturing indicators while the dollar emerged from its recent lows against the euro. Investors in Asia await Australia's gross domestic product data, which is expected to confirm the economy fell into its deepest slump since the Great Depression.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 05:37 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to rise as recovery comes into focus

Asian shares were set gain on Wednesday, encouraged by buoyant U.S. moves that followed stronger-than-expected manufacturing indicators while the dollar emerged from its recent lows against the euro.

Investors in Asia await Australia's gross domestic product data, which is expected to confirm the economy fell into its deepest slump since the Great Depression. However, Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst at Australian broker CommSec, said market participants are now likely to look past the dire historic numbers as more recent data suggests the global recovery is gaining momentum.

"The bigger picture is coming together quite well," he said. He noted the risk on Australian GDP is that comes in higher than expected, which would help sentiment. Australian equities, which have underperformed because of the strong local currency, also could be helped by the dollar's latest rise.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.39% in early trading. Tuesday's strong Wall Street finish has also set a positive tone. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit records to start September on a high note on Tuesday. Those gains came after U.S. manufacturing indicators showed expansion, with the reading from the Institute for Supply Management hitting its highest level in nearly two years. Euro zone manufacturing activity also grew last month to stay on a path toward recovery, though factory managers remained wary about investing and hiring more workers.

"At the moment the market is seeing a lot of positive momentum," said Greg Boutle, U.S. head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas in New York. "If you get OK-to-good data and anything from the political landscape that looks like its moving more toward a compromise that's constructive for markets." The U.S. Federal Reserve dabbed in more support for the economy as Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank would need to provide more stimulus to fulfill its promise of stronger job growth and higher inflation.

Also helping sentiment, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a congressional panel he was willing to provide more money for state and local governments, a key sticking point in the fight over more stimulus. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday Senate Republicans are likely to take up their COVID-19 relief bill next week offering $500 billion in additional federal aid.

U.S. stocks also got a boost from technology shares as Apple rose 3.98% after a report the company had requested suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76%, the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.39%.

The better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data also helped nudge oil prices higher on Tuesday, suggesting further demand for fuel if the economy recovers. Brent crude futures settled up 30 cents at $45.58 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.76 a barrel, up 15 cents.

The dollar firmed about 0.1% against a basket of major currencies as the euro gave up some of its recent gains. The common currency had earlier climbed above $1.20 for the first time since May 2018. (Additional reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia's parliament approves a technocratic government

Tunisias parliament approved a technocratic government in a confidence vote on Wednesday, hoping to end months of political instability and focus on tackling worsening economic and social problems.There were 134 votes in favour and 67 again...

Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats

Pressed by Democrats to quickly negotiate a new coronavirus relief package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday the administration remains willing to work on a bipartisan agreement to help small businesses, the unemployed, childr...

U.S. seeks Mexico talks over perishable imports in bid bolster U.S. farmers

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to seek senior-level talks with Mexico over imports of perishable fruits and vegetable as part of a broader series of actions meant to bolster U.S. farmers, raising the possibility of futu...

Notorious Khmer Rouge prison commander Comrade Duch dead at 77

The Khmer Rouge commander known as Comrade Duch, Pol Pots premier executioner and security chief who oversaw the mass murder of at least 14,000 Cambodians at the notorious Tuol Sleng prison, died on Wednesday. He was 77. Kaing Guek Eav or C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020