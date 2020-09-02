TVS Motor Company Sales in August 2020 Grows by 14% Over July 2020 Flat Y-O-Y Growth

Left Menu
PTI | Hosur | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:13 IST
Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14% in August 2020 with 287,398 units as against 252,744 units in July 2020. TVS Motor Company registered sales of 287,398 units in August 2020 as against 290,455 units registered in the month of August 2019.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 277,226 units in August 2020 as against 275,851 units in August 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 218,338 units in August 2020 as against 219,528 units in August 2019. Motorcycle registered sales of 119,878 units in August 2020 as against 109,393 units in August 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 87,044 units in August 2020 as against 109,272 units in August 2019.

Exports The Company's total exports registered sales of 68,347 units in the month of August 2020 as against 69,702 units in August 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 58,888 units in August 2020 as against 56,323 units in August 2019. Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 10,172 units in August 2020 as against 14,604 units in August 2019.

About TVS Motor Company We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

