EV Motors India, Hero Electric partner to push e-vehicles for last mile delivery ops

Under the partnership, EV Motors will offer advanced battery solutions and charging infrastructure integrated with Hero Electric vehicles, the two companies said in a joint statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

EV Motors India, a turnkey electric vehicle (EV) solutions provider, and Hero Electric on Wednesday announced a partnership to support adoption of EVs for last mile delivery operations. Under the partnership, EV Motors will offer advanced battery solutions and charging infrastructure integrated with Hero Electric vehicles, the two companies said in a joint statement. Hero Electric's e-bikes will be integrated with hi-tech batteries from EV Motors India and these can be supercharged in less than 30 minutes using rapid charging station network 'PlugNgo' being set up by the latter.

"The rapid charging stations will be installed at strategic locations, including the Hero Electric dealerships and will be accessible for public charging," the statement said. Initially, a pilot of around 10,000 e-bikes will run in a few cities in the next 12 months before the nationwide launch. These solutions are specially designed to meet the requirements and expectations of last-mile delivery operators, including e-commerce, online food, fleet operators, and courier delivery businesses, it added.

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "This unique solution of '30 minutes charging' coupled with the easier ownership models may be a game-changer for the EV industry as it will solve three important issues namely -- range anxiety, battery replacement costs, and the high acquisition price." He further said, "As a market leader we'll keep offering a variety of EV adoption options to customers be it battery rapid charging or home charging with lightweight portable batteries. "Our upgraded bikes are now ready with the hi-tech batteries from EV Motors to deliver the best value for money to the discerning customer." The quick charge feature makes daily vehicle operation of 130 km to 140 km stress-free, thereby bringing down maintenance and running costs, while positively impacting business unit economics, as per the statement. EV Motors India Managing Director Vinit Bansal said the partnership with Hero Electric is another step forward towards the company's commitment to encourage e-mobility and provide a holistic EV infrastructure. "We have witnessed a huge demand for electric two-wheelers and related services in last-mile delivery operation, keeping in mind the requisition of long-life batteries that can not only be charged very quickly but also can withstand the rigors of high temperatures and Indian driving conditions. "Hence, this strategic partnership will help create the necessary competency and technology for building the future of the mobility market in India," Bansal added.

