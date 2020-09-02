Left Menu
DeskFlex desk booking software signing up five new customers per week: Epazz

DeskFlex’s room scheduling system can also quickly facilitate the Contact Tracing process in case of an outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:34 IST
Since June, DeskFlex has received subsequent requests for product demonstrations and software training as well as increased subscriptions. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Epazz, Inc. (Epazz.com), DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud computing software provider company, confirmed today that DeskFlex desk booking software is signing up about five new customers per week. The company receives strong interest from enterprises, governments, nonprofits, and hospitals. This increase in sales will be seen in the third quarter financials.

DeskFlex meeting room booking software (bit.ly/32P2oQt) continuously adds new features and functions that help public and private organizations, schools, and enterprises transition to the "new normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software recently added COVID-compliant features, including the Thermal Scanner, Mask Detection, Social Distancing Survey, Contact Tracing (bit.ly/3gR7nW7), Automatic Desk Sanitation, Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limits, and Visitor Management.

DeskFlex helps offices and schools prevent infection within the vicinity. DeskFlex's room scheduling system can also quickly facilitate the Contact Tracing process in case of an outbreak. The complimentary devices—such as Contactless Room Display, the FlexCube, Bluetooth Beacons, and the Lobby Kiosks—assist in the software's functionality.

Since June, DeskFlex has received subsequent requests for product demonstrations and software training as well as increased subscriptions. The DeskFlex room booking system ensures that their software features and hardware components comply with COVID-19 measures required by health departments around the world. DeskFlex desk booking software anticipates a rising trend for an interactive business software solution that secures employee health and safety.

Founded in 1997, DeskFlex is a pioneer in desk booking software, conference room booking (bit.ly/32P2oQt), and remote working concepts. For over 20 years, DeskFlex continually improves to meet the demands and challenges of various organizations in a different era.

According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are gratified to announce that our team is now working overtime to cater to different organizations that request customized DeskFlex anti-COVID features and help them return to work or back to school safely."

(With Inputs from APO)

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

