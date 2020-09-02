Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea board to meet on Friday to consider fund raising

The development comes following the Supreme Court verdict directing all telecom operators to pay 10 per cent of total Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues this year, and rest of the payments in 10 instalments starting from next fiscal year. Vodafone Idea Ltd, in a late night filing to BSE on Monday, said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 4, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:06 IST
Vodafone Idea board to meet on Friday to consider fund raising

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has said its board will meet on Friday to consider fund raising through various means. The development comes following the Supreme Court verdict directing all telecom operators to pay 10 per cent of total Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues this year, and rest of the payments in 10 instalments starting from next fiscal year.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, in a late night filing to BSE on Monday, said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 4, 2020. The board at the meeting will "consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof...by way of issue of equity shares or by way of issue of any instruments," the filing said.

The board will also consider raising funds through securities including securities convertible into equity shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, and/or non-convertible debentures including non-convertible debentures along with warrants, which may or may not be listed. Besides, VIL's 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers has an estimated value of Rs 4,040 crore.

The company will make prepayment of Rs 2,400 crore to the Indus tower-Bharti Infratel merged entity from cash that it will get from Bharti Airtel's mobile tower arm. This implies the company will get around Rs 1,600 crore inflow from stake sale in tower company.

"The prepayment amount will be adjusted to the extent of 50 per cent of all undisputed and due amounts payable by VIL to the merged tower entity post-closing and VIL will be required to pay only the balance 50 per cent of undisputed dues," VIL said in a separate filing. "The prepayment amount will accrue interest at 6 per cent per annum. This will continue until the entire prepayment amount with accrued interest is fully adjusted," it added.

As per the government, Vodafone Idea has outstanding dues of Rs 58,250 crore till 2016-17, out of which the company has paid Rs 7,854 crore to the Department of Telecom..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Two meals a day at shelters sufficient: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government has told the Delhi High Court that two meals a day at shelter homes, in the national capital, was sufficient and it cannot provide&#160;any more than that in its present financial position. It also told the high court tha...

3 kingpins of KSAMB scam arrested in Chennai

The alleged kingpins in the Rs 48-crore scam in the Karnataka State Agriculture Marketing Board KSAMB were arrested in Chennai, the Central Crime Branch CCB officials said on Wednesday. The case pertaining to the alleged illegal transfer of...

GST compensation: Karnataka opts for first among 2 two options offered by Centre

BJP ruled Karnataka on Wednesday said it has decided to opt for the first among the two options offered by the Centre for borrowing to meet the shortfall in GST revenues, under which the state will be eligible for total compensation of Rs 1...

Netflix, Russia's NMG group team up for fully Russian service

Streaming giant Netflix and Russias National Media Group NMG have set up a partnership to run the U.S. groups Russian service, they said on Wednesday.Netflixs international version has been available in Russia since 2015. NMG is a leading p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020