Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signify, ScaleAQ partner for aquaculture lighting solutions

ScaleAQ will resell LED lighting products from Signify's Philips Aquaculture division with an initial focus on marine-based/sea cage products, it said in a statement. The partnership aims at improving fish welfare, production and yield for fish farmers by providing an optimal light spectrum, light distribution and control system so farmers can customize the light recipes to their specific needs, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:08 IST
Signify, ScaleAQ partner for aquaculture lighting solutions

Netherlands-based lighting provider Signify, formerly known as Philips, on Wednesday announced a global strategic partnership with aquaculture equipment supplier ScaleAQ for providing sustainable solutions for fish farming. ScaleAQ will resell LED lighting products from Signify's Philips Aquaculture division with an initial focus on marine-based/sea cage products, it said in a statement.

The partnership aims at improving fish welfare, production and yield for fish farmers by providing an optimal light spectrum, light distribution and control system so farmers can customize the light recipes to their specific needs, it added. "The aquaculture industry is growing rapidly and needs partnerships like this to meet the increasing need for local presence and support, while at the same time using R&D resources to develop solutions for the future," Signify's Agricultural Lighting business head Bill Bien said.

He said the company's focus on lighting recipes, Internet of Things and data insights play a crucial role in optimizing agricultural businesses in the future, helping to create customer solutions together with ScaleAQ that are solid growth platforms for fish farmers. ScaleAQ Business Development Head Per Ivar Lund said, "As a global partner and advisor to the aquaculture industry it's important for us to be able to offer a wide variety of products, and the Philips lights will be an important addition for both our sea-based and future land-based efforts".

The industry will also benefit from the collaboration on servicing the lights. ScaleAQ will from now on be able to provide its customers with service on Philips lights from its many local offices around the world, he added..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says furlough scheme keeps people in "suspended animation"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday a furlough scheme created to retain jobs during the coronavirus pandemic was now keeping people in suspended animation, and that the government instead wanted to get Britain back to work.Questi...

Been playing movies in mind of training for past 4 months: Miller

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL less than three weeks away, the teams are sweating it out in training sessions in the UAE. With the coronavirus pandemic raising doubts over the fate of the cash-rich league this season...

Two meals a day at shelters sufficient: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government has told the Delhi High Court that two meals a day at shelter homes, in the national capital, was sufficient and it cannot provide&#160;any more than that in its present financial position. It also told the high court tha...

3 kingpins of KSAMB scam arrested in Chennai

The alleged kingpins in the Rs 48-crore scam in the Karnataka State Agriculture Marketing Board KSAMB were arrested in Chennai, the Central Crime Branch CCB officials said on Wednesday. The case pertaining to the alleged illegal transfer of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020