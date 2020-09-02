Signify, ScaleAQ partner for aquaculture lighting solutions

Netherlands-based lighting provider Signify, formerly known as Philips, on Wednesday announced a global strategic partnership with aquaculture equipment supplier ScaleAQ for providing sustainable solutions for fish farming. ScaleAQ will resell LED lighting products from Signify's Philips Aquaculture division with an initial focus on marine-based/sea cage products, it said in a statement.

The partnership aims at improving fish welfare, production and yield for fish farmers by providing an optimal light spectrum, light distribution and control system so farmers can customize the light recipes to their specific needs, it added. "The aquaculture industry is growing rapidly and needs partnerships like this to meet the increasing need for local presence and support, while at the same time using R&D resources to develop solutions for the future," Signify's Agricultural Lighting business head Bill Bien said.

He said the company's focus on lighting recipes, Internet of Things and data insights play a crucial role in optimizing agricultural businesses in the future, helping to create customer solutions together with ScaleAQ that are solid growth platforms for fish farmers. ScaleAQ Business Development Head Per Ivar Lund said, "As a global partner and advisor to the aquaculture industry it's important for us to be able to offer a wide variety of products, and the Philips lights will be an important addition for both our sea-based and future land-based efforts".

The industry will also benefit from the collaboration on servicing the lights. ScaleAQ will from now on be able to provide its customers with service on Philips lights from its many local offices around the world, he added..