Essential guide to dealing with unknown calls

Dealing with unknown callers can be annoying at best and at the worst, it could turn out to be somebody trying to scam you out of your money or steal your data. If you're lucky, an unknown caller could be simply somebody trying to prank you, but there's always the risk that something more sinister is going on. Here's what you need to know about dealing with unknown calls.

Identifying the Caller:

If you are getting calls from a number that you do not recognize but the number itself is not withheld, you may be able to take steps to identify who is on the other end of the phone. Search for the telephone number in Nuwber and you will be able to find information on the owner of that number such as the name, address, and other contact details associated with it. Once you have identified the owner of the number you will also be able to background check them for any criminal records or other information that might be useful if you suspect that somebody is trying to scam you.

Block the Number:

If the number is not withheld then you might be able to stop the nuisance calls by simply blocking the number. However, bear in mind that this might not always work as all the caller needs to do is withhold their number when calling in order to bypass the block. You can easily block a number in the phone settings of most modern smartphones; simply click on the number information in your recent calls and there should be an option to block it.

Search the Number:

If you have had a call from an unknown number and simply want to find out where it has come from, a Google search might be all that you need to find out. Many calls from unknown numbers will actually come from companies trying to sell you something or encourage you to upgrade your services, so conduct a quick search to find out if you're getting called from a company sales team - and get back in touch with them if you are interested in what they are offering.

Reporting the Calls:

If you are getting so many nuisance calls that they are interfering with your daily life, or you suspect that somebody is calling you in order to try and commit a crime, it might be time to report it to the police. If you think that somebody is calling you in order to try and scam you or steal your data, the sooner you make an official report the better. The police have resources that they can use to tackle cybercrime and scam callers and will be able to find and stop the perpetrator in most cases.

Call Blocking Apps:

Finally, consider installing a call blocking app on your phone so that you will only be able to receive calls from people who are in your contacts. This can not only be useful to stop scam and nuisance callers but can also allow you to avoid annoying sales calls that you are not interested in. Remember; add numbers to your contacts if you are expecting an important call from somebody!

Getting calls from unknown numbers can be simply annoying or in some cases, dangerous. Keep these tips in mind to find out who's calling you and how to stop them.

