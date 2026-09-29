UP: CM Yogi orders immediate evacuation of villagers following late-night breach in Kushinagar's AP embankment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate evacuation of residents to safer areas late last night after a breach in the Narayani River's AP embankment sent floodwaters surging toward nearby villages in Kushinagar.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 09:45 IST
UP: CM Yogi orders immediate evacuation of villagers following late-night breach in Kushinagar's AP embankment
Visuals of the area (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate evacuation of residents to safer areas late last night after a breach in the Narayani River's AP embankment sent floodwaters surging toward nearby villages in Kushinagar. Following a high-level meeting with the Gorakhpur Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), and Kushinagar District Magistrate, administration, police, and disaster management teams engaged in relief and rescue operations upon Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives.

Subsequently, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were directed to reach the site and conduct large-scale rescue operations in the area. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide immediate relief to all impacted residents.

Earlier, the AP embankment of the Narayani River breached near Chain Patti and Jawahi Mali Ehtmali in the Tatwa Tola area of Kushinagar, causing floodwaters to move rapidly into adjacent villages. According to residents, a large number of villages have been severely affected by the breach. Ritesh Singh, a resident, stated that around 12 to 13 villages have been impacted and many families have been displaced from the area.

"This embankment broke at night, 12 to 13 villages have been affected, sir. Everyone has been left homeless," Singh told ANI. Another resident, Lalbagh Gupta, claimed that at least 200 villages faced severe trouble due to the breach of the Nayarani river's embankment.

The resident further highlighted that no repair or preventive work was taking place at the site, which ultimately led to the breach in this area. "It broke at night. at least 200 villages are in trouble. And no work was going on here, work was going on somewhere else, no work was going on here, so it broke here," Gupta told ANI.

Gorakhpur Flood Division Chief Engineer Vikas stated that around a hundred meters of erosion has occurred in the area. He added that arrangements are being made to contain the damage. "We have come to the spot to see how much erosion has happened... It's around a hundred meters... Right now, as many sandbags as could be brought along the way have been brought, and arrangements are being made..." Vikas told reporters. (ANI)

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