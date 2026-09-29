UP: BJP, RSS to hold key meeting in Mathura on Oct 3-4 to review 2027 Assembly Poll preparedness

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold an important meeting of their office-bearers in Mathura on October 3 and 4 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 09:44 IST
UP: BJP, RSS to hold key meeting in Mathura on Oct 3-4 to review 2027 Assembly Poll preparedness
Coordination Meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP (Photo/@Medha_kulkarni). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold an important meeting of their office-bearers in Mathura on October 3 and 4 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said on Tuesday. The meeting will discuss preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, including strengthening the organisation down to the booth level; feedback received from workers and the organisation's status in different regions will be reviewed, sources said.

"Apart from this, current issues and ways to deal with them may also be discussed. The party is continuously reviewing organisational preparedness at the booth, Shakti Kendra, Mandal and District levels," sources said. Several senior leaders, including BJP National President Nitin Nabin and General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, will attend the meeting, according to sources.

RSS leader Arun Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh and both Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are also likely to attend, sources said. The Mathura meeting comes amid a series of organisational exercises being undertaken by the BJP across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. The party is focusing on strengthening coordination between its state and regional leadership and taking organisational programmes and initiatives to the grassroots.

The two-day meeting in Mathura will provide a platform for senior BJP and RSS functionaries to review the organisational position in different regions and discuss preparations at the grassroots level. Earlier, the first Coordination Meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP concluded in New Delhi. Chaired by BJP National General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh In-Charge,Vinodi Tawde, the first meeting of the in-charges featured detailed discussions on upcoming organizational programs, booth strengthening, and strategies for party expansion.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also scheduled to hold a key organisational meeting of its state in-charges and co-in-charges at the party office on Tuesday, with Nitin Nabin set to chair the meeting. Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, along with co-in-charges Medha Kulkarni, Jagdish Patel, Pradeep Verma and Anant Ojha, will attend the meeting. In-charges from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Bihar and other states will also participate in the meeting along with their respective co-in-charges. The meeting will be the first gathering of the party's state in-charges and co-in-charges following the recent organisational appointments.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are among the states scheduled to hold Assembly polls in 2027. (ANI)

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