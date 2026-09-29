ED raids 15 premises in Kolkata, covers former Minister Indranil Sen, associates in MassArt financial irregularities case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search and seizure action at 15 premises in Kolkata in connection with financial irregularities committed by MassArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art) Society in running its Durga Puja ‘Preview Shows ‘, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 09:44 IST
ED raids 15 premises in Kolkata, covers former Minister Indranil Sen, associates in MassArt financial irregularities case
Representative Image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search and seizure action at 15 premises in Kolkata in connection with financial irregularities committed by MassArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art) Society in running its Durga Puja ‘Preview Shows ‘, officials said. Various individuals and entities, including former Minister Indranil Sen and his close associates are being covered in the ED action being carried out since early morning in close coordination with police and other security forces.

ED's Kolkata zonal office conducted the search and seizure action under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, which empowers the agency to conduct searches and seize documents or other assets suspected to be connected with proceeds of crime, subject to the provisions of the law. Officials, citing investigation findings, said MassArt allegedly collected huge sums from the public at large by falsely claiming to be a UNESCO-sponsored entity and the funds collected were utilised for personal gains.

The ED action is part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged proceeds of crime arising from the financial irregularities associated with the society and its activities. During the searches, the agency is conducting a detailed examination of documents and other material relevant to the case to trace the flow and utilisation of funds, officials said. (ANI)

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