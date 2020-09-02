Bajaj Auto shares decline nearly 3 pc after August sales data

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Wednesday closed nearly 3 per cent lower after the company reported a 9 per cent fall in its total vehicle sales in August. The stock closed at Rs 2,881.35, down 2.62 per cent on BSE. During the day, it dipped 3.84 per cent to Rs 2,845.

On NSE, shares of the company declined 2.63 per cent to close at Rs 2,880.55 apiece. Earlier in the day, Bajaj Auto reported a 9 per cent fall in its total vehicle sales at 3,56,199 units in August. The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,90,206 vehicles in August 2019. Total domestic sales in August stood at 1,85,879 units as compared to 2,08,109 units in the same month of 2019, a drop of 11 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Total two-wheeler sales declined 1 per cent to 3,21,058 units as against 3,25,300 units in August 2019.