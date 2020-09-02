Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministries, CPSEs paid Rs 6,800 cr in dues owed to MSMEs in last 3 months: Govt

It said almost three-fourths of the monthly dues have been paid during the same month by most of the ministries and CPSEs. The pending amounts are expected to be released in the normal course of business and within 45 days. In May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that MSMEs' receivables from the government and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) will be released within 45 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:55 IST
Ministries, CPSEs paid Rs 6,800 cr in dues owed to MSMEs in last 3 months: Govt

Central ministries and PSUs have cleared payments to the tune of over Rs 6,800 crore owed to micro, small and medium enterprises in the last three months, the government said on Wednesday.  It said almost three-fourths of the monthly dues have been paid during the same month by most of the ministries and CPSEs. The pending amounts are expected to be released in the normal course of business and within 45 days. The MSME ministry, in a statement, said that "more than Rs 6,800 crore have been paid by the Ministries and CPSEs in the last three months alone". In May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that MSMEs' receivables from the government and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) will be released within 45 days.  The Ministry of MSME said it followed up on this announcement vigorously and took up the matter with the central ministries, CPSEs and state governments. Particularly, very active follow up has been done with the heads of CPSEs, it added. To make the reporting easy, regular and seamless, a dedicated online format has been made for reporting the monthly payments and pendency, the ministry said.  The MSME Development Act of 2006 provides that such dues should be paid within 45 days.   "However, it is seen that MSME suppliers of goods and services do not receive their due payments within stipulated time. Public and private entities do cross this time limit and hence they cause hardship to the MSMEs," the statement said. The ministry also said close to 4 lakh registrations have already taken place on the Udyam registration portal for MSMEs since the new system was launched in July. PTI RSN ABMABM

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the SP 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvid...

Keanu Reeves fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

As actor Keanu Reeves ringed in his 56th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making Keanu Reeves trend on Twitter. From recalling his journey in the entertainment industry to just wishing The Matrix star,...

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nations schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbents handling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020