Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBIC gives time till Nov 30 for authorities to complete anti-profiteering related compliance

The government has given time till November 30 for authorities, like DGAP, to complete anti-profiteering related compliance, which falls due between March 20 and November 29. Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law a National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) and a Standing Committee on anti-profiteering have been set up to examine complaints of not passing on tax rate cut benefits to consumers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:57 IST
CBIC gives time till Nov 30 for authorities to complete anti-profiteering related compliance

The government has given time till November 30 for authorities, like DGAP, to complete anti-profiteering related compliance, which falls due between March 20 and November 29. In a notification, the CBIC said "where any time limit for completion or compliance of any action, by any authority,...under section 171 of the said Act, which falls during the period from the March 20 to November 29, 2020, and where completion or compliance of such action has not been made within such time, then, the time-limit for completion or compliance ... shall be extended up to November 30, 2020".

Section 171 of GST Act deals with anti-profiteering measures. Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law a National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) and a Standing Committee on anti-profiteering have been set up to examine complaints of not passing on tax rate cut benefits to consumers. GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

Directorate General of Anti Profiteering (DGAP) investigates profiteering complaints and submits report to NAA, which passes the final order. DGAP is mandated to complete the investigation within a period of six months of the receipt of the reference from the Standing Committee, which can be further extended by three months.

The GST rules also specify that the NAA shall, within a period of six months from the date of the receipt of the report from the DGAP determine whether a registered person has passed on the benefit of the reduction in the rate of tax on the supply of goods or services or the benefit of input tax credit to the recipient by way of commensurate reduction in prices. EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said this extension for anti-profiteering related investigations was mostly required by the revenue authorities essentially on account of the limitations (like data verification, IT access, document verifications, etc) caused by the pandemic.

"The industry as well has been looking for similar extensions especially for the annual return and reconciliation statement deadline for FY18-19, e-invoicing and similar compliances," Jain said. AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has given yet another COVID extension for all actions under Anti-profiteering laws by tax authorities till November 30, 2020.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Charlie Hebdo terror attack suspects go on trial in Paris

Thirteen men and a woman went on trial Wednesday over the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a kosher supermarket in Paris that marked the beginning of a wave of violence by the Islamic State group in Europe. Sev...

Private sector taskforce to help scale up voluntary carbon markets

U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney launched on Wednesday a private sector taskforce to scale up voluntary carbon credit markets, which he says are vital if countries and businesses are to meet emissions targets set under the ...

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the SP 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020