Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's 'austere' 2021 budget to include refinery spending, no new taxes

Mexico's government said on Wednesday that it will pursue an austere 2021 budget that will focus spending on health, social programs and priority public infrastructure projects, including refineries and oil production, and will not raise taxes. The finance ministry is due to present Congress the budget next Tuesday, with the government facing scrutiny over a battered economy facing its deepest slump since the 1930s Great Depression due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:40 IST
Mexico's 'austere' 2021 budget to include refinery spending, no new taxes

Mexico's government said on Wednesday that it will pursue an austere 2021 budget that will focus spending on health, social programs and priority public infrastructure projects, including refineries and oil production, and will not raise taxes.

The finance ministry is due to present Congress the budget next Tuesday, with the government facing scrutiny over a battered economy facing its deepest slump since the 1930s Great Depression due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gross domestic product could shrink almost 13% this year, the central bank has warned.

Asked during his daily news conference if the new budget would include a plan to reactivate the economy based on infrastructure projects, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listed various works slated for public spending, including refineries, oil production and electric power. Financing will also be allocated for highways and roads, the completion of a new international airport for Mexico City, and construction on the "Mayan Train" tourist railway on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The projects will include the private sector, "but without putting the country into debt," the president said. Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said next year's budget would stick to the "principles of austerity and spending efficiency."

Yorio said the budget would prioritize health and social programs and public investment mainly in Mexico's southeast, where the bulk of Lopez Obrador's key infrastructure projects are located. Lopez Obrador said he did not agree with a proposal by lawmakers from his own Morena party to increase taxes on products such as junk food.

"You can't traffic in the health of the people," he said. Lopez Obrador has said previously there will be no tax increases before 2021.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, in a television interview on Wednesday, backed up the president's vow not to increase taxes. "Today, companies have little money, families have little money. It's not the moment to think of that," Herrera said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey at second peak of coronavirus outbreak, health minister says

Turkey is experiencing the second peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, while the government announced new restrictions on weddings and other social gatherings as daily cases and deaths ri...

Trump backs police in Kenosha, city at heart of debate over race, justice

President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing after a white officer shot a Black man in the back but to express support for law enforcement in a city rocked by civ...

Steroids cut death rates among critically ill COVID-19 patients, major study finds

Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20, an analysis of seven international trials found on Wednesday, prompting the World Health Organisation to update its advice on treatment. Th...

Select intl passengers can avail COVID-19 tests on arrival at entry airports

International passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday. If the RT-PCR ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020