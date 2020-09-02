Mexico's 'austere' 2021 budget to include refinery spending, no new taxes

Mexico's government said on Wednesday that it will pursue an austere 2021 budget that will focus spending on health, social programs and priority public infrastructure projects, including refineries and oil production, and will not raise taxes.

The finance ministry is due to present Congress the budget next Tuesday, with the government facing scrutiny over a battered economy facing its deepest slump since the 1930s Great Depression due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gross domestic product could shrink almost 13% this year, the central bank has warned.

Asked during his daily news conference if the new budget would include a plan to reactivate the economy based on infrastructure projects, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listed various works slated for public spending, including refineries, oil production and electric power. Financing will also be allocated for highways and roads, the completion of a new international airport for Mexico City, and construction on the "Mayan Train" tourist railway on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The projects will include the private sector, "but without putting the country into debt," the president said. Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said next year's budget would stick to the "principles of austerity and spending efficiency."

Yorio said the budget would prioritize health and social programs and public investment mainly in Mexico's southeast, where the bulk of Lopez Obrador's key infrastructure projects are located. Lopez Obrador said he did not agree with a proposal by lawmakers from his own Morena party to increase taxes on products such as junk food.

"You can't traffic in the health of the people," he said. Lopez Obrador has said previously there will be no tax increases before 2021.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, in a television interview on Wednesday, backed up the president's vow not to increase taxes. "Today, companies have little money, families have little money. It's not the moment to think of that," Herrera said.