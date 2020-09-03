Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-smokers say quitting is tough, call for robust cessation ecosystem

Quitting smoking on one's own is hard and takes many attempts to succeed, which can be overcome if smokers have access to diverse cessation options, former smokers said during a webinar organized recently to assess the effectiveness of cold turkey in helping smokers quit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 08:56 IST
Ex-smokers say quitting is tough, call for robust cessation ecosystem
Webinar hosted under the aegis of Council for Harm Reduced Alternatives (Webinar hosted under the aegis of Council for Harm Reduced Alternatives (CHRA)). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Quitting smoking on one's own is hard and takes many attempts to succeed, which can be overcome if smokers have access to diverse cessation options, former smokers said during a webinar organized recently to assess the effectiveness of cold turkey in helping smokers quit. The participants from across age groups and backgrounds shared personal experiences regarding quitting smoking and recalled the hardships they faced while going cold turkey as they suffered withdrawal symptoms, mood swings, and most importantly, it took them a long time to give up.

They agreed that smoking can't be quit gradually and also said the lack of government support for tobacco harm reduction alternatives will make the quit journey more difficult for current smokers. The webinar was hosted under the aegis of Council for Harm Reduced Alternatives (CHRA) which advocates for pragmatic solutions to combat the tobacco epidemic. The panel comprised speakers from Kolkata, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, and Pune.

"Going cold turkey is the most difficult way to quit smoking as it requires a lot of effort. It takes many attempts to succeed. Smokers also need psychological support when trying to give up. It is important to spread awareness about other cessation methods so that they can supplement their efforts," said Tarun Kumar, a panelist. Another participant from Kolkata, Sunil Shaw said he decided to quit smoking after his daughter was born. "Most smokers who go cold turkey are driven by emotional reasons, though health is also a primary factor. In this process, they have to suffer a lot of problems. In a country like India where tobacco consumption is so high that it kills over ten lakh people every year, we can't say that cold turkey is the best way to make India a tobacco-free country. I think the authorities should think of promoting scientifically proven methods that can help people in giving up smoking," shared Sunil.

S Lakshminarayan, who participated from Hyderabad, said harm reduction advocacy is extremely important in a country like India. "Harm reduction tools can help smokers in giving up without severe withdrawal symptoms or other health issues such as anger and anxiety. It is important to make smokers aware of various methods available which can help them in giving up smoking," said Lakshminarayan. Co-hosting the session, tobacco cessation activist Maneesh Kasera said cold turkey is not only one of the hardest methods adopted by smokers but it is also the least successful one; hence there is a need to expand cessation options. "Statistics show that only 5 per cent of smokers are able to quit with the help of their will power. In the remaining 95 per cent cases, willpower needs to be supplemented with counseling or harm reduction methodologies to achieve the target of making India tobacco-free," he added.

In this context, Delhi-based host Kanav Kumar voiced dissent on the ban of e-cigarettes. "Vaping is widely recognized as one of the most successful alternatives to help smokers quit and many countries including the UK, US, Canada, etc are adopting it as a harm reduction method. But India has taken a regressive approach and that left smokers in India with fewer cessation options," added Kanav. Support through nicotine gums and patches, enrolling in a cessation programme, reading self-help books and partnering with a 'quit buddy' where the other techniques highlighted in the webinar.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rockies break out in seventh, down Giants

Sam Hilliard homered in a five-run seventh inning, Garrett Hampson also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 in Denver on Wednesday. Trevor Story had three hits and Hilliard, Hampson, Kevin Pillar...

Work starts to stop sewage flows into California from Mexico

Work has begun to stop a decades-old problem of millions of gallons of sewage from Tijuana, Mexico, flowing into the United States and polluting San Diego County beaches, the Trump administrations top environmental protection official said ...

Soccer-Melbourne City coach Mombaerts quits, heads home to France

Erick Mombaerts, the experienced Frenchman who led Melbourne City to their maiden A-League final in his first season, has resigned as head coach to return to Europe, the club said on Thursday. City, who lost 1-0 to Sydney FC after extra tim...

Salli Richardson-Whitfield signs overall deal with HBO

Actor-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield has inked an overall deal with HBO. Richardson-Whitfield is best known for her role as Angela in the action comedy A Low Down Dirty Shame and as Dr Allison Blake on the Syfy comedy-drama series Eure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020