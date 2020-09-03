Left Menu
Development News Edition

France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulus to revive economy

President Emmanuel Macron's government is banking on the plan to return the economy to pre-crisis levels of activity by 2022 after suffering this year what the finance ministry expects to be its worst post-war recession with a contraction of 11%. The plan also aims to put Macron's pro-business push back on track with already flagged cuts in business taxes worth 10 billion euros annually and fresh public funds to give a boost France's industrial, construction and transport sectors.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:30 IST
France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulus to revive economy

The French government detailed on Thursday its 100 billion euro ($118.3 billion) stimulus plan to erase the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis over two years, lining up billions of euros in public investments, subsidies and tax cuts. The plan earmarks in particular 35 billion euros for making the euro zone's second biggest economy more competitive, 30 billion for more environmentally friendly energies and 25 billion for supporting jobs, officials said ahead of its official presentation late on Thursday.

With the plan equating to 4% of gross domestic product, France is ploughing more public cash into its economy than any other big European country as a percentage of GDP, one of the officials said. President Emmanuel Macron's government is banking on the plan to return the economy to pre-crisis levels of activity by 2022 after suffering this year what the finance ministry expects to be its worst post-war recession with a contraction of 11%.

The plan also aims to put Macron's pro-business push back on track with already flagged cuts in business taxes worth 10 billion euros annually and fresh public funds to give a boost France's industrial, construction and transport sectors. Officials said the transport sector would get 11 billion euros with 4.7 billion targeting the rail network in particular while energy-efficient building renovations would be spurred with 4 billion euros for public buildings and 2 billion for homes.

The hydrogen industry, increasingly seen as a key building block in the transition away from fossil fuels, would get 2 billion euros over the two years of the stimulus plan. Another 1 billion euros would be offered in direct aid for industrial projects, including 600 million euros to help firms relocate plants abroad back to France.

Some 80 billion euros of the overall cost of the plan will weigh directly on the budget deficit, with EU subsidies offsetting 40 billion euros, officials said. ($1 = 0.8455 euros)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cattle ship feared lost off Japan in storm, one crew member rescued

A ship carrying 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in stormy weather in the East China Sea, the only crew member rescued so far told Japans coastguard on Thursday.The Gulf Livestock 1 s...

FACTBOX-A stern enforcer who does 100 sit-ups daily: some facts about Japan's Suga

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday declared he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP, a race he is heavily favoured to win to become the next prime minister.Here are some facts abo...

US gives first-ever OK for small commercial nuclear reactor

US officials have for the first time approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor, and a Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho. The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale ...

Speedo to probe findings of human rights violations against Indian partner Page

Speedo International will investigate a report of possible human rights violations by its Indian partner Page Industries, which Norways wealth fund dropped from its portfolio this week, the United Kingdom-based swimwear maker told Reuters.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020