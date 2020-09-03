Dish TV shares jump 5 pc after Q1 net profit

Shares of Dish TV India on Thursday gained 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.54 crore for the quarter ended June. The stock jumped 4.94 percent to Rs 11.48 -- its upper circuit limit -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 4.56 percent to its highest permissible trading limit for the day on the course. It had posted a net loss of Rs 35.44 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations slipped 9.79 percent to Rs 835.58 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 926.30 crore earlier. "Unlike the initial phase of the lockdown, revenues during the quarter were impacted due to a higher overall churn. "In addition, the year-on-year decline in revenues was also due to a high base effect considering the plenty of cricket and general election-related coverage on television during the first quarter of last year," Dish TV said in a post-earnings statement.