Left Menu
Development News Edition

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, Chinese data

London shares rose on Thursday as investors bet on new stimulus measures to drive a faster post-pandemic economic rebound, while a sustained recovery in China's services sector also lifted sentiment. In company news, drugmaker GSK rose 1% and was among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100 after announcing a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate along with French drugmaker Sanofi.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:47 IST
British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, Chinese data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London shares rose on Thursday as investors bet on new stimulus measures to drive a faster post-pandemic economic rebound, while a sustained recovery in China's services sector also lifted sentiment. The FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, climbing for the second straight session, with life insurers and travel stocks leading gains, while the mid-cap index advanced 0.4%

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden on Wednesday hinted of more liquidity as he warned of higher risks to Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis than spelt out by the central bank last month. In company news, drugmaker GSK rose 1% and was among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100 after announcing a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate along with French drugmaker Sanofi.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast D...

Early vaccine results show no major safety issue

Early results from an experimental coronavirus vaccine show no major safety problems and suggest that it spurs the desired immune system responses, researchers reported on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The US government ...

France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulus to revive economy

France plans to spend 100 billion euros 118 billion to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signalling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business reform agenda. The stimulus equates to 4...

China stocks end lower as high-flying consumer shares retreat

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, as investors pulled out of high-flying consumer firms on worries over lofty valuations, while Sino-U.S. tensions also dented sentiment, outweighing optimism stemming from upbeat services sector data. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020