Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla's Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms - source

"Musk and Altmaier agreed that CureVac, which is working on a new vaccine approach and which collaborates with Tesla, counts among the most innovative companies in the world," the source said, referring to a meeting on Wednesday. Musk, who is Tesla Inc's CEO, met with three German ministers and other senior politicians on Wednesday to discuss the progress of a collaboration between the carmaker and CureVac and a planned electric vehicle factory near Berlin.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:54 IST
Tesla's Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms - source
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk praised German vaccine developer CureVac as one the world's most innovative firms in a conversation with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. "Musk and Altmaier agreed that CureVac, which is working on a new vaccine approach and which collaborates with Tesla, counts among the most innovative companies in the world," the source said, referring to a meeting on Wednesday.

Musk, who is Tesla Inc's CEO, met with three German ministers and other senior politicians on Wednesday to discuss the progress of a collaboration between the carmaker and CureVac and a planned electric vehicle factory near Berlin. The economy ministry declined to comment. Europe-based spokespeople for Tesla were not immediately available for comment.

Investor Dietmar Hopp, who owns short of 50% in CureVac, on Thursday dismissed as "pure fantasy" any speculation that Musk's appreciation for the biotech company amounted to takeover interest, speaking to news website Merkur.de. A CureVac spokesman said purchasing a stake in CureVac was not a topic of discussions during Musk's visit of the company's Tuebingen headquarters on Tuesday.

A Tesla subsidiary is helping to build mobile molecule printers to make the potential COVID-19 vaccine under development by CureVac. Last November, the U.S. electric carmaker announced plans to build a electric vehicle factory in Gruenheide in the eastern state of Brandenburg that surrounds Berlin.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at 11 am on Friday. A PMO release said that 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probati...

2 drug peddlers held with 1.8 kg of cannabis in J&K's Reasi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 1.8 kg of cannabis recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Thursday, officials said. A police team intercepted a motorcycle near Balni check-post in Katra and reco...

Air Chief Marshal reviews IAF's operational preparedness in eastern sector

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday visited key air bases under the Eastern Air Command and reviewed the IAFs combat readiness along the Line of Actual Control LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in view of the h...

RJD MLA quarantined for 14 days in failed bid to meet Lalu in RIMS

RJD MLA Samta Devi has been put under quarantine in Ranchi on her arrival at RIMS to meet party chief Lalu Prasad,triggering a war of words between rival parties in the poll-bound Bihar Thursday as action has been taken against a dalit woma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020