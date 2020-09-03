Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU unveils plan to secure raw materials, cut dependency

Worried by an increasing dependency on the raw materials used to make smart phones, televisions and energy-saving lights, the European Union on Thursday launched a new strategy to secure access to rare earth minerals and to reduce reliance on suppliers like Chile, China and South Africa.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:39 IST
EU unveils plan to secure raw materials, cut dependency

Worried by an increasing dependency on the raw materials used to make smart phones, televisions and energy-saving lights, the European Union on Thursday launched a new strategy to secure access to rare earth minerals and to reduce reliance on suppliers like Chile, China and South Africa. The EU is predicted to need around 60 times more lithium and 15 times more cobalt for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage by 2050. Its demand for rare earth materials in permanent magnets used in several technologies could increase 10-fold over the same period.

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the world's increasing reliance on electronics and technology for remote work, education and communication, and the 27-nation EU enters a widening race to secure supplies for its communications, health, defense and space sectors along with the United States, China and Japan. “We have to drastically change our approach,” European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said. “We are largely dependent on unsustainable raw materials from countries with much lower environmental and social standards, less freedoms, (and) poor, unsustainable economies.” The EU gets around 98% of its rare earth minerals from China. Turkey supplies 98% of its borate, while Chile meets 78% of Europe's lithium needs. South Africa provides 71% of its platinum. The European Commission believes that the EU's mining potential is underused.

“We need to diversify supply and make better use of the resources within the European Union, where we would apply the highest environmental and social standards to that effect,” Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels. The strategy aims to set up a European Raw Materials Alliance with industry, investors, the European Investment Bank, EU member countries and others to help secure raw mineral supply chains. The commission wants to start a partnership with Canada and interested African countries starting next year.

The EU also wants to study ways to reuse, repair and recycle products that use rare earth minerals. The commission said that while recycling works well in Europe, less than 1% of products containing the components are actually recovered to be treated. The goal is to map the possible supply of critical raw materials in EU stocks and waste, as well as to identify projects to help recover them, by 2022.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'No Question Hour': Opposition leaders step up attack on govt

Several Opposition leaders on Thursday stepped up their attack on the government over the decision of not holding the Question Hour in Parliaments upcoming monsoon session, alleging that it was an attempt to suppress their voices. Congress ...

Kremlin tells West not to rush to judge it on Navalny as sanctions talk starts

Russia said on Thursday the West should not rush to judge it over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said there were no grounds to accuse it of the crime, as talk in the West of punishing Moscow intensified.Moscow was speaki...

Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft deployed for immediate assistance after Sri Lanka Navy sought firefighting assistance

Indian Coast Guards ships and aircraft have been deployed for immediate assistance after firefighting assistance was sought by Sri Lanka Navy.SavingLives SAR FireFighting assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from IndiaCoastGuard for fire and...

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at 11 am on Friday. A PMO release said that 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020