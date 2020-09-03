Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: report

The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport -- the Russian state agency for military exports, it said. The OFB would own a majority stake of 50.5 per cent in IRRPL while the Kalashnikov Group would have a 42 per cent share.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:01 IST
India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: report
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday. The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle, which will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle.

The Indian Army has a requirement for around 770,000 AK-47 203 rifles, of which 100,000 will be imported and the rest will be manufactured in India, Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency said. The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport -- the Russian state agency for military exports, it said.

The OFB would own a majority stake of 50.5 per cent in IRRPL while the Kalashnikov Group would have a 42 per cent share. Russia's state-owned export agency, Rosoboronexport, would own the remaining 7.5 per cent, the report said. The 7.62×39 mm Russian weapon will be produced at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the report said.

The cost of per rifle is expected to be around USD 1,100, including the cost of technology transfer and of setting up the manufacturing unit, according to the report. The INSAS, which is use since 1996, has developed some issues such as jamming and magazine cracking at higher altitudes in the Himalayas, the Sputnik report said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India catches fire off Sri Lanka

An oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India caught fire off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, according to media reports on Thursday. The Indian Coast Guard pressed into ac...

Corporate revenues slides 31% in Q1, profit margin drop not as stark: Icra

Corporate revenues declined by 31 per cent in the June quarter, but profit margins decreased by a lesser degree to 3.6 per cent in the April-June period, a report said on Thursday. Domestic rating agency Icra analysed financial results of 4...

India's armed forces capable of dealing with Chinese actions in best suitable ways: Gen Rawat

Indias armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in best suitable ways, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of Chinas attempts to change the status quo in cer...

Domestic pvt players should set up OFB-like ammunition production facility: senior Army official

The Indian Army expects domestic private players to establish an ammunition production set-up parallel to the existing government-run Ordnance Factory Board OFB, a senior official said on Thursday. The Army also expects timeliness, quality ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020