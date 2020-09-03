Tata Motors shares gain 1 pc after August sales data

Shares of Tata Motors on Thursday gained 1 per cent after the company reported a 13.38 per cent increase in total sales for August. The stock rose 0.90 per cent to close at Rs 151.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.15 per cent to Rs 155.15.

On the NSE, it gained 1 per cent to settle at Rs 151.85. Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 13.38 per cent increase in total sales at 36,472 units for August.

The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement. Total domestic sales were up 21.6 per cent to 35,420 units, from 29,140 units in August last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the year-ago month. However, the company reported a 28 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales last month at 17,889 units, as against 24,850 units in the corresponding period of preceding year.