Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors shares gain 1 pc after August sales data

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 13.38 per cent increase in total sales at 36,472 units for August. The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:31 IST
Tata Motors shares gain 1 pc after August sales data

Shares of Tata Motors on Thursday gained 1 per cent after the company reported a 13.38 per cent increase in total sales for August. The stock rose 0.90 per cent to close at Rs 151.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.15 per cent to Rs 155.15.

On the NSE, it gained 1 per cent to settle at Rs 151.85. Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 13.38 per cent increase in total sales at 36,472 units for August.

The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement. Total domestic sales were up 21.6 per cent to 35,420 units, from 29,140 units in August last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the year-ago month. However, the company reported a 28 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales last month at 17,889 units, as against 24,850 units in the corresponding period of preceding year.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Players' work ethic is unbelievable: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris is impressed with the players unbelievable work ethic after he oversaw the teams first nets session. The former Australian bowler oversaw his first nets session on Wednesday evening at the ICC Academ...

China's ally Pakistan secretly developing trade ties with Taiwan

Pakistan, a close ally of China, is secretly developing trade ties with Taiwan, which showcases its duplicity. On Wednesday, Sidrah Haque, trade and investment attache at the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo met with Michael Yeh, the director o...

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to USD 63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount. The Commerce Department reported that the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to f...

Bulandshahr: Inquiry ordered against lineman accused of taking bribe

The Electricity Department initiated an inquiry against a lineman allegedly caught on tape taking bribe for replacing a transformer here. The video had gone viral on social mediaAccording to residents of Khairpur village in the Debai are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020