Realme to open 50 stores in India, makes foray into new product verticals

Smart devices maker Realme on Thursday said it plans to open 50 exclusive stores across the country on a franchisee model. The company has invited expressions of interest to join hands for setting up these stores.

Madhav Sheth, vice-president of realme and chief executive officer of Realme India and Europe, said the company is open to invite its fans and business partners who are keen to join with us to start their entrepreneurial journey with Realme. He also said, "Extending our vision in India to give users one-stop experience, we plan to open 50 exclusive stores to enable Realme consumers to experience more Realme smartphones and AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) products." He was speaking on the occasion of unveiling Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones for India.

At a virtual event, Sheth announced expansion of the company's product vertical into electric toothbrush, luggage and tote bag. Realme 7 series smartphone will come with Mediatek Helio G95 gaming processor, 64-megapixel quad camera and fast charging facility in two variants — 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage — priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The Realme 7 Pro series will also come with a similar set of features but it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and super-amoled display at a starting price of 19,999 a unit.

The company made a foray into the electric toothburh category with realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, priced at Rs 1,999, that comes with a sonic motor that can vibrate up to 34,000 times in a minute. Realme also announced its entry into the bag category with 'adventure luggage' priced at Rs 2,999 and tote bag priced at Rs 999.

The company will start selling Realme 7 series smartphones, electric toothbrushes and bags from September 10, and Realme 7 pro series from September 14 on Flipkart..