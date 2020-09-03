Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds gains, shrugging off drop in jobless claims

"The seasonal adjustment issue means we cannot really compare initial claims to the prior reads at this moment," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "Our takeaway is that the adjustment methodology makes the drop in initial claims appear larger than it actually was." Earlier, the dollar rose as investors trimmed bets against the greenback and sold the euro on concerns that the European Central Bank was worried about its rise.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:47 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds gains, shrugging off drop in jobless claims

A report on Thursday showing that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week did little to dent the safe-haven appeal of the dollar, which earlier in the session hit a week high against the euro. The dollar index dipped slightly following the U.S. Labor Department's report, but largely held onto the gains it made this week as the euro has fallen. Analysts suggested that the data itself was not strong enough to merit a strong risk-on move and that a seasonal adjustment may have made the drop appear bigger than it was.

The Labor Department reported that initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 881,000 for the week ended Aug. 29, compared with 1.011 million in the prior week. But the figure still remains extraordinarily high, one of several signs that the labor market recovery has been losing steam as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and government support lapses. "The seasonal adjustment issue means we cannot really compare initial claims to the prior reads at this moment," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"Our takeaway is that the adjustment methodology makes the drop in initial claims appear larger than it actually was." Earlier, the dollar rose as investors trimmed bets against the greenback and sold the euro on concerns that the European Central Bank was worried about its rise. The surge has lifted the greenback about 1.3% above the 28-month low it hit against a basket of currencies on Tuesday.

Few analysts expect it to hold for too long, but the dollar gained broadly in Asian trade and will be the first time it has climbed three sessions in a row since May. After the euro touched $1.20 earlier this week, worries brewed in the market that the rise had come too fast and strong for the ECB's liking.

ECB policymakers reportedly warned that if the euro keeps appreciating it will weigh on exports, drag down prices and intensify pressure for more monetary stimulus. "Comments by European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist, Philip Lane, (Tuesday) may have marked the first of many verbal interventions to try and prevent the Euro from strengthening much more from here," said George Vessey, currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

The euro was last down 0.13% at $1.184, having slipped earlier in the session to a one-week low of $1.1789. The dollar index was up 0.11% to 92.82.

TRENDING

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Mindhunter Season 3: Why viewers need to wait longer, series likely to continue till Season 5

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Make COVID recovery ‘a true turning point’ for people and planet, Guterres urges, called for concerted action by G20

Addressing ministers at a virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, the UN chief said that the world is confronting two urgent crises COVID-19 and climate change. Let us tackle both and leave future generations wi...

Ex-Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street banks push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ko...

French spy master joins effort to deliver Lebanese reforms, sources say

Frances intelligence chief has joined efforts to push Lebanon to deliver a new government and reforms, Lebanese sources said on Thursday, buttressing President Emmanuel Macrons bid to pull the country out of a devastating economic crisis. M...

FACTBOX-How might West respond to Russia over Navalny poisoning?

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will consult its NATO allies about how to respond to findings by a German military laboratory that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent. Russia is already under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020