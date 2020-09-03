Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on tech weakness, dollar gains

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.04% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 2.45%. The dollar continued to bounce after hitting its lowest level since late April 2018 on Tuesday, while the euro continued its recent slide to dip as low as $1.1789 after climbing as high as $1.20 earlier in the week after the European Central bank expressed concerns about its rapid rise.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:57 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on tech weakness, dollar gains

A gauge of global stocks turned lower on Thursday as U.S. markets opened and were weighed down by weakness in the technology sector, while the dollar continued its bounce from more than two-year lows.

The S&P technology sector, up more than 35% on the year as the best-performing of the 11 major sectors, fell 5.52% as investors look for cheaper stocks in other areas. Signs the U.S. economy's rebound from coronavirus-driven lockdowns could be stalling in the absence of another round of fiscal stimulus also weighed.

While weekly initial jobless claims fell more than anticipated, the remained extremely high. In addition, the methodology used in the weekly report to address seasonal fluctuations was changed, which analysts said led to fewer claims than over the past two months. "We're going to struggle to put people back to work; it's going to be another three to four years and then we have to sustain it," said Greg Hahn, chief investment officer at Winthrop Capital Management in Indiana.

Investors will closely watch Friday's August employment report for further signs of labor market stagnation. Other data showed growth in the services sector slowed last month, as the boost from fiscal stimulus and business reopenings faded, although it remained above the level signifying growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 716.44 points, or 2.46%, to 28,384.06, the S&P 500 lost 116.68 points, or 3.26%, to 3,464.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 580.14 points, or 4.81%, to 11,476.31. Talks on a new fiscal stimulus package remained at a stalemate, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that "serious differences" remain between Democrats and the White House.

European shares relinquished early gains and turned negative after rising more than 1.2% as the weakness in tech names spread, pulling them down 3.55%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.04% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 2.45%.

The dollar continued to bounce after hitting its lowest level since late April 2018 on Tuesday, while the euro continued its recent slide to dip as low as $1.1789 after climbing as high as $1.20 earlier in the week after the European Central bank expressed concerns about its rapid rise. The dollar index rose 0.338%, with the euro down 0.27% to $1.1821.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 10/32 in price to yield 0.6185%, from 0.651% late on Wednesday. Oil prices weakened, with both Brent and WTI crude hitting one-month lows on worries about weaker U.S. gasoline demand and a slowdown in the economic recovery.

U.S. crude recently fell 2.36% to $40.53 per barrel and Brent was at $43.24, down 2.68% on the day. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns owner Haslam exploring purchase of Timberwolves

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is looking into a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sportico reported Thursday. An investment group led by Daniel Straus, a former minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, reportedly emerged as the f...

Mahad building collapse: builder surrenders before police

The builder who had constructed the five-storey building in Maharashtras Mahad town which collapsed last month was arrested on Thursday, a local police official said. Sixteen people were killed in the collapse of Tariq Garden building at Ma...

Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast, says rescuer

Lebanese rescue workers detected signs of life on Thursday in the rubble of a building in a residential area of Beirut that had collapsed after a huge Aug. 4 explosion at the nearby port, a rescue worker said.He was speaking after the state...

Apple might delay iOS change vexing mobile ad market - The Information

Apple Inc plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020