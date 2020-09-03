Left Menu
NHAI debars developer of Rajiv Chowk-Sohna project from bidding

Failing this, strict action, including blacklisting shall be taken, it added. The NHAI yesterday had announced that it has prepared a set of procedures to be followed in cases of mishaps at project sites and warned of strict action against entities for lapses in development of highways.

The NHAI on Thursday said it has barred the developer of Rajiv Chowk-Sohna project from participating in bids as it found its reply "un-satisfactory" on show-cause notice over the collapse of an under-construction corridor in Gurugram. After the collapse of a stretch of under-construction elevated corridor in Gurugram on August 22, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had last week slapped show-cause notices on the developer and three others.

"Following the collapse of span on the project, the Concessionaire was issued a Show Cause Notice to explain on the violation of the obligations under the Concession Agreement. The explanation furnished by the Concessionaire was found to be un-satisfactory," the NHAI said in a statement. Lapses were found in the implementation of the safety measures, workmanship, adherence to construction methodologies, procedures, which were highlighted time and again to the contractor before the said incident, it added.

Therefore, it was established that concessionaire Rajiv Chowk–Sohna Highway Pvt Ltd and its promoters Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd failed to discharge their obligation to construct a safe structure and to ensure safety of the user and pedestrians on the previous occasions and during the accident as well, the statement said. "Accordingly, with immediate effect, the Concessionaire has been debarred from participating in any NHAI bids (directly or in association/ JV) involving major structural works until they demonstrate reliable construction methodologies/ designs and adequate safety measures at sight; and demonstrate that such type of accident does not occur in other part of their works," the statement said.

The authority said it has taken the lapses in construction very seriously and has warned the contractors/ concessionaires/ consultants to maintain the standards as per the contractual obligations. Failing this, strict action, including blacklisting shall be taken, it added.

The NHAI yesterday had announced that it has prepared a set of procedures to be followed in cases of mishaps at project sites and warned of strict action against entities for lapses in development of highways. As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in case of a mishap at a project site, a team of three officials will be reaching the site within 24 hours. They would be appointed by the NHAI to carry out technical analysis and also analyse the reasons along with fixing the responsibility for the failure. The situation would be monitored on an hourly basis.

Further, the three-member team concerned will be required to submit their preliminary report within three days and the final report within seven days of the mishap.

