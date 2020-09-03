Left Menu
Modi pitches India as best place for global investors

Modi said his government launched one of the largest support programmes for the poor globally following the COVID-19 outbreak in form of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, under which free foodgrains have been provided to over 80 crore people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:52 IST
Pitching India amongst the best investment destinations worldwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country's political stability and policy continuity makes it the best place for global investors in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum through video confence, Modi also cited a slew of reforms undertaken by his government and asserted that India is committed to democracy and diversity and it has undertaken far-reaching reforms in recent months.

Noting that the current situation demands a fresh mindset that is human-centric, Modi said India did the same by scaling up its healthcare facilities in a record time to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said India was amongst the first globally to advocate masks and face coverings as a public health measure and also amongst those creating a public campaign about social distancing.

Modi further said his government has undertaken far-reaching reforms to make the business easier and red-tapism lesser. Modi said his government launched one of the largest support programmes for the poor globally following the COVID-19 outbreak in form of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, under which free foodgrains have been provided to over 80 crore people.

