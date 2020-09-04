Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop after Wall Street's tech rally stumbles

The moves are more muted than the 5% plunge on the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight, or the S&P 500's 3.5% drop, which traders said was overdue given recent frothy gains. But investors are worried the fall might turn into a deeper rout, with a crucial U.S. payrolls report due later on Friday seen as possible selling trigger if it disappoints.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 06:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop after Wall Street's tech rally stumbles

Asia's stock markets slipped on Friday, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June, while safer bonds and the dollar found support as investors sought shelter.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3% while markets in Sydney and Seoul fell 2%. The moves are more muted than the 5% plunge on the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight, or the S&P 500's 3.5% drop, which traders said was overdue given recent frothy gains.

But investors are worried the fall might turn into a deeper rout, with a crucial U.S. payrolls report due later on Friday seen as possible selling trigger if it disappoints. After-hours trade in U.S. tech companies pointed to further pressure and futures dropped, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% early in Asia and Nasdaq 100 futures down 1.2%.

"No single factor sparked the sell-off, rather it seemed to be an accumulation of worries about the rally in the tech sector, overcrowding and rising valuations," said Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "However, his is unlikely to be a repeat of the tech wreck of the late 1990s, given how much the market and sector have changed," he added.

The tumble was the biggest one-day percentage drop on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 since March, while the broader Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes fell by their most since June and the darling stocks of recent months were hit hardest. Apple fell 8%, Tesla 9% and Microsoft 6%.

Still, the plunge only wound the Nasdaq's level back as far as where it sat last Tuesday. It is still up 28% for the year so far and 73% higher than its March trough. "Now the question is whether the correction has legs or whether investors are tempted back in," said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank in Sydney.

More muted selling in Asia also focused on tech names with the sector leading losers on the Nikkei and chip makers falling in Korea. SK Hynix dropped 2% and Samsung 1.7%. The mood drove only modest moves in the currency market, with the dollar extending its recent bounce a little to put it on track for its best week since June.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell 0.1% to a one-week low of $0.7251, while the New Zealand dollar also slipped and the safe-haven yen steadied. The yen last stood at 106.21 per dollar. The euro has steadied after several days of selling and held at $1.1850.

Bonds held gains with the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. debt at 0.6364%, down from a 2-1/2 month peak of 0.7890% touched in late August. Oil was under pressure and tracked back toward overnight lows amid worries about U.S. demand. Brent crude futures dipped 0.5% to $43.83 a barrel while U.S. crude futures fell 0.7% to $41.09 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,933.28.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal police fire tear gas to stop religious rally amid COVID-19 surge

Police in Nepal used tear gas and water cannon on Thursday to break up a religious rally that defied a government ban on public gatherings imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the ban, about 2,000 residents poured into a major...

China's 'Malacca dilemma' remains

Amid the border standoff between India and China, the latter has suffered a severe blow from Thailand, which said it will scrap the Kra Canal project that Beijing wanted to build to shorten its access to the Indian Ocean, according to a me...

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 ki...

Wider use of on-board cameras to enhance seafood production: Stuart Nash

New government support will enable onboard cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet.Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealands reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020