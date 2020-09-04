INDIBET announces charitable donation of USD 10,000 to support the Ministry of Education in St Lucia

New Delhi [India] September 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Hero Caribbean Premier League is particularly notable this year as it is the first cricket tournament to take place following the break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. INDIBET, sponsors of CPL team St Lucia Zouks, will be donating USD 10,000 to the Ministry of Education in St Lucia. This donation from INDIBET will go towards providing laptops for children in St Lucia affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over two matches, INDIBET will make the following donations based on the Zouks' performance: 1. USD 100 for every boundary scored by the Zouks

2. USD 150 for every Six hits by the Zouks 3. USD 200 for every wicket taken by the Zouks

At the end of the two matches, INDIBET will top up their donation to USD 10,000 (if there is a shortfall). The St Lucia Zouks team will also be wearing INDIBET branded kits in blue (as opposed to their usual yellow coloured kit) to mark this event. "CPL is one of the most popular cricket leagues and provides the perfect platform to address education issues and drive social change. We believe that education is for all and no child should be deprived of education because of any issue. We aim to be the vehicle that will support development in the education system and more opportunities for children to study," said INDIBET's spokesperson.

With the aim to enact positive social change, this donation marks INDIBET's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. INDIBET is the newest brand to launch in the sports gaming arena. The online platform offers unrivalled user experience with the best products that not only look great but most importantly, are easy to use.

The brand prides itself on providing excellent customer support and value. INDIBET is part of a wider group run by executives who have managed a range of products in sports and gaming over the last 15 years. First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic Cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312 million during the 2019 season to make it one of the fastest-growing leagues in world cricket. Barbados Tridents are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2020 tournament takes place in Trinidad & Tobago between 18 August and 10 September, 2020.

St Lucia Zouks is the representative team of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) of Cricket. Founded in 2013, the team has been competing in the tournament since its inception and is currently owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd - the consortium that owns Kings XI Punjab. This year, the team will be coached by Andy Flower and captained by Darren Sammy who is leading the squad for the first time. Players comprise Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Javelle Glen, Mark Deyal, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Saad Bin Zafar, Scott Zadran and Zahir Khan.

