Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields stabilise after previous session rally; US payrolls in focus

"If the added stimulus were indeed to materialise in the form of an expanded PEPP envelope, that would be welcome news given that even Germany now plans at least 80 billion euros of new debt next year," ING analysts said. German 10-year benchmark yield last traded neutral at -0.48% , having fallen on Thursday to a 1-1/2-week low of -0.50%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:16 IST
German yields stabilise after previous session rally; US payrolls in focus

German government bonds stabilised on Friday on the back of a selloff in tech stocks and a survey showing the euro zone's rebound from its deepest downturn on record faltered in August. Traders will be watching for the U.S. payroll data later in the day for confirmation of whether the U.S. economy is indeed in trouble after a disappointing ADP report on Wednesday which tends to act as a predictor for the official release on Friday.

"A disappointment in today’s U.S. jobs report could add to the gloom, but after the recent vicious moves a lot may be baked into the cake already," said ING analysts in a note to clients. Economists polled by Reuters expect 1.4 million jobs to have been added in August, less than 1.8 million the months before. The unemployment rate, though, is expected to fall to 10.1% from 10.9%.

Two European Central Bank monetary policy committee members - François Villeroy de Galhau and Philip Lane - are due to speak on Friday, ahead of the ECB meeting next week during which analysts foresee more stimulus being added through the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP). "If the added stimulus were indeed to materialise in the form of an expanded PEPP envelope, that would be welcome news given that even Germany now plans at least 80 billion euros of new debt next year," ING analysts said.

German 10-year benchmark yield last traded neutral at -0.48% , having fallen on Thursday to a 1-1/2-week low of -0.50%. Two-year yields fell 1.8 basis points to -0.70% after touching a one-month low of -0.71% the day before. Italian 10-year yields fell 3.4 bps to 1.02%.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Chinese teenager Yin wins third straight title after turning pro

Shanghai teenager Yin Ruoning won her third successive tournament at the start of her professional career with a one-stroke victory at the China LPGAs Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Orient Masters on Friday. The 17-year-old won at the season-o...

Piyush Goyal meets Office-bearers of various Export Promotion Councils

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today met the Office-bearers of various Export Promotion Councils EPCs, to discuss the issues concerning the countrys global trade, ground-level situation, and problems being faced b...

Sterling set for biggest weekly fall versus dollar since mid-June

Sterling erased some losses against the euro on Friday, but held near recent lows versus the dollar as uncertainty around Brexit weighed on the pound, which is expected to weaken further into the end of the year. The dollar is set for its b...

Rangers, Mariners meet hoping to trend upward

Texas Rangers right-hander Kyle Cody made his major-league debut at Seattle on Aug. 21, striking out the side in the eighth inning of a 7-4 loss. Friday night, Cody will return to Seattle to face the Mariners in his first major-league start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020