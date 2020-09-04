BHEL sets up business development group to focus on Make in India activities

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Friday that it has taken several steps towards meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. These include floating an expression of interest inviting global manufacturing companies to leverage on BHEL facilities and capabilities to set up a manufacturing base in India as well as take up efforts towards indigenisation of major imports, especially in the capital goods sector.

Besides, it recently set up a new business vertical 'Make in India (MII) Business Development Group' to bring focus on these activities. The vertical is charged with the responsibility of identifying products currently being imported by the company as well as the country, which can be developed and manufactured by BHEL, identifying opportunities for increased in-house manufacturing in the company, and work with global original equipment manufacturers for 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

This effort is aimed at ensuring alignment of the company with demands of the country under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and at the same time improving capacity utilisation across the company, it said in a statement. BHEL's portfolio spans the entire equipment manufacturing range of power sector generation (coal, gas, lignite, hydro, nuclear renewables) and transmission segments. Its equipment contributes to over 50 per cent of the power generated in the country.

Over the years, the company has diversified into a range of engineering and manufacturing activities for the core sectors of the economy including for transportation, defence, aerospace, water, and oil and gas. (ANI)