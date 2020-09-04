Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares fall for second straight day, dollar gains continue

Stocks had initially rebounded from their worst day in more than a month on gains in bank shares before losing steam to trade flat before the data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.19% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.20%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares fall for second straight day, dollar gains continue

A gauge of global stocks fell for a second straight day on Friday and was on pace for its worst week in more than two months, while the dollar continued to climb in the wake of the U.S. payrolls report.

U.S. job growth slowed in August as financial aid from the government was depleted, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 1.371 million jobs versus the climb of 1.734 million in the prior month. Expectations were for the addition of 1.4 million jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2%. "It is a pretty healthy addition of jobs," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Kinahan said that while the report shows improvement, many areas of the labor market continue to suffer. "So yes it is great progress but it also shows we still have a long way to go." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.87 points, or 0.75%, to 28,503.6, the S&P 500 gained 7.35 points, or 0.21%, to 3,462.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.64 points, or 0.49%, to 11,401.46.

The three major Wall Street indexes saw their biggest drop since June on Thursday, led by a sell-off in technology shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced in a choppy session following the U.S. payrolls report. Stocks had initially rebounded from their worst day in more than a month on gains in bank shares before losing steam to trade flat before the data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.19% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.20%. The MSCI index was on track for its worst week since late June. The U.S. dollar continued to recover from two-year lows hit earlier in the week and was poised for its best week since late April while the euro continued its decline after breaching the $1.20 mark on Tuesday.

The dollar index rose 0.29%, with the euro down 0.41% to $1.1801. U.S. Treasury yields jumped on the heels of the jobs report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 20/32 in price to yield 0.6853%, from 0.622% late on Thursday. Oil prices continued to weaken on demand concerns and were on track for their worst week since mid-June.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.85% to $41.02 per barrel and Brent was at $43.72, down 0.79% on the day.

TRENDING

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

Rick and Morty Season 5 is in process of making, creators’ opinions revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump denies report that he spoke disparagingly of U.S. war dead

President Donald Trump on Thursday strongly denied a magazine report saying he had called fallen U.S. military personnel buried in Europe losers and declined to visit an American cemetery during a trip to France because he thought it unimpo...

Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera said Petersons leadership was valued, especially after Derrius Guice was released amidst off-field turmoil this summer.But the Washington Football...

COLUMN-U.S. equity markets surge in reprise of the 1990s: Kemp

U.S. equity prices are increasingly deviating from their multi-decade trend, implying there has been a fundamental shift in valuation, or the market has become overheated and risks a sharp downward correction.Since the 1920s, the broad-mark...

No-trade deal Brexit fears rise as talks stumble on state aid

The chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a trade deal have risen sharply as negotiations have been threatened by Londons insistence that it have full autonomy over its state aid plans, negotiators and diplomats said.The Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020