Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades deposit ratings of BoB, BoI, Canara Bank, Union Bank

The agency further said the affirmation of PNB's Ba1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, which incorporates a three-notch uplift for government support from its B1 BCA, reflects its expectation that deteriorating asset quality and profitability will weigh on its capitalisation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:57 IST
Moody's downgrades deposit ratings of BoB, BoI, Canara Bank, Union Bank

Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India to Ba1 from Baa3.   The ratings agency also downgraded Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of all the four lenders to B1 from Ba3. The outlook on the ratings of the four banks is negative. It affirmed Punjab National Bank's (PNB) long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and its BCA at B1 but changed its ratings outlook to negative from stable. Deepening economic slowdown exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak will strain the standalone credit strength of the banks, the agency said in a release. Prolonged financial stress among households, weak job creation and a credit crunch among non-bank financial companies will lead to a rise in non-performing loans, delaying the ongoing clean-up of banks' balance sheets, it said. On Bank of Baroda (BoB), Bank of India (BoI), Canara Bank and Union Bank, it said, "The BCA downgrades take into consideration rising risks to the banks' asset quality as a result of the severe economic contraction, which will result in an increase in credit costs." This increase in credit costs will hurt profitability and also strain the banks' modest capitalisation, reversing recent improvements, it said. The agency, however, said funding and liquidity continue to be key credit strengths given their status as public sector banks, which results in good deposit franchises. The banks' Ba1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings incorporate three-notches of uplift from their B1 BCAs to reflect Moody's assumption of a very high probability of support from the government in times of need. The agency further said the affirmation of PNB's Ba1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, which incorporates a three-notch uplift for government support from its B1 BCA, reflects its expectation that deteriorating asset quality and profitability will weigh on its capitalisation. However, PNB's financial metrics had been improving prior to the economic slowdown, which combined with its good funding and liquidity mitigates the negative impact on its credit profile of deteriorating asset quality and profitability, it added. Moody's said the negative outlook factors in further downside risks to the banks' financial profiles because of the country's uncertain operating environment. The agency also said it has decided to withdraw the ratings of Bank of India and Bank of India (London) for its own business reasons. Given the negative outlooks, the ratings of BoB, Canara, PNB and UBI are unlikely to be upgraded in the next 12-18 months, it said. "Nevertheless, the rating outlooks could be changed to stable if macroeconomic conditions in India improve or if there are improvements in the banks' standalone credit strength, including strengthening capitalization or a less severe deterioration in asset quality than currently expected," it added. Any indication of diminishing government support for the banks will also lead to a downgrade of their ratings, the agency said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

8% of Haryana residents have COVID anti-bodies: Health Minister

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the States Sero Survey report is a morale booster for all, as around 8 per cent of the population has reportedly developed antibodies. The health minister said that around 7.32 per cent o...

'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'

The commercial vehicle industry, which is facing challenging times, is expected to take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 sales volume level when the industry crossed the one million sales mark, a top industry official said on F...

Indian embassy in Nepal maintains condolence book on Mukherjee's demise

The Indian embassy in Nepal is maintaining a condolence book on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee for those who wish to pay tributes to the veteran leader. Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multip...

AI says US govt decision to allow it to self-conduct ground handling at airports is an 'opportunity'

Air India on Friday said the US governments plan to allow the airline to self-conduct ground handling operations at American airports is an opportunity and the airline will encash it in future if there is ever such a need. The national carr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020