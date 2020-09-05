Three killed as two load carriers fall into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Three people were killed and two others injured on Saturday when two Kashmir-bound load carriers skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, police said. A mini load carrier, carrying poultry birds to Kashmir, rolled down into about 400-feet gorge near Digdole, at 4.40 am, killing 32-year-old driver Roof Ahmad and a co-passenger Mohammad Usman, a police official said.

He said a large number of chicken also perished in the accident. Bodies of both the deceased, hailing from Magerkote village of Ramsoo, were recovered and handed over to their families for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

In another accident, a goods-laden truck plunged into over 100-feet gorge at Chamalwas near Banihal, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old youth and injuries to two others, including the driver. The truck was also on way to Kashmir from Jammu and all the three of its occupants were residents of Pampore area of Pulwama district, the official said.