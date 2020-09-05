Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur in collaboration with Nulearn launches 2 year MBA Programme in blended mode

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur comes up with Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (ePGP) in the blended mode in association with Nulearn, one of the leading ed-tech organizations in India. The programme entails online course delivery along with two mandatory campus immersion modules of five days each. These two campus immersion modules would be at the start and towards the end of the programme respectively.

On successful completion of the program, students would be awarded the Master of Business Administration degree by IIM Raipur. The course has been structured meticulously for working professionals and executives to enrich their managerial skills which will help them take their organizations to higher growth trajectories. The program focuses on multiple facets like honing leadership skills, developing a global perspective, enriching one's professional network, growing through peer learning, and acquiring an understanding of general management as well as the specialization chosen.

Adhering to the state-of-the-art management curriculum, the program enhances the potential of participants by comprehensively covering ongoing trends and techniques in the industry. IIM Raipur believes in preparing ethical leaders who are not only committed to business and industry but are also socially conscious of their contributions in nation-building and bringing name and fame for the country globally.

The institute is typically abuzz with activities carried out by the student clubs which are now expanding their scope of influence and including luminaries from the corporate world. In today's digital era, it is imperative for working executives to develop a strong professional network, enhance their skills & accelerate their career in the right direction.

These three factors are the major reasons why professionals choose to opt for an MBA from a reputed business school. In the current times of crisis, some of India's most reputed institutes such as IIM Raipur have taken the initiative of introducing their courses in the blended model such that lectures can be delivered online, while at the same time through campus immersion modules students are exposed to the academic rigor and campus life. Through the online mode of course delivery, one does need not visit the designated study centers to attend the lectures. This allows participants to learn and upgrade their skill-set while taking into account the work-life balance.

The two-year ePGP offers a blend of various general management theories, soft skills, and analytical methods with real-world business scenarios covered through reputed cases. In terms of course structure, its design is along the lines of the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) of IIM Raipur. The main objective of this program is to prepare participants for an advanced career in management by giving them a solid foundation in various management topics that are essential for building capabilities to succeed in the modern business landscape.

The program features 1020 contact hours spread across six terms of around three and a half months each, along with an additional mini-term at the end of the course. The six main terms involve 900 hours of teaching content. The mini-term includes a mini-dissertation and integrated business simulation. The selection process for the program is designed to ensure significant diversity in the academic, business, and cultural background of the batch.

"At IIM Raipur, we strive to achieve excellence in every endeavor- creation of knowledge, imparting the knowledge, and augmenting the practice through consulting and executive education. In order to meet the needs of working professionals who would like to pursue quality management education without hampering their professional and personal commitments, IIM Raipur has designed and is commencing 'ePGP (Blended mode)' from January 2021. This 24-month program is intensive while at the same time ensures convenience for working executives. I invite you to be part of this professionally rewarding experience," said Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director at IIM Raipur. Nulearn, a leading ed-tech organization that curates upskilling and training solutions in the light of emerging industrial developments, announces new additions to its educational network with the launch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management with one of India's leading institutes, IIM Raipur.

The network of Nulearn extends across an array of India's most prestigious institutes including IIM Rohtak, IIM Kashipur, SPJIMR, MDI, AIMA, DY Patil and now IIM Raipur as well. "It is a privilege for us at Nulearn to launch IIM Raipur's ePGP programme in Blended D2D mode. At Nulearn, we believe in the advancement of the Indian education landscape through innovation. I feel that it will be the best way for the community of business professionals to pursue a two-year degree at an IIM during these pandemic times, without taking a break from their careers. No other currently available programme offers a two year degree in Masters of Business Administration (MBA), the world class pedagogy of an IIM, and the unparalleled accessibility factor - all of which are hallmarks of IIM Raipur's ePGP course. Students of this programme can study from the comfort and safety of their own homes, which is also cost effective," stated Sumit Kumar, CEO of Nulearn.

To know more about the admission process or for any queries, please call 8880099302 or email us at epgp.iimraipur@nulearn.in This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)