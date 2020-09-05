Two killed as mini truck overturns in MP

Two persons were killed and27 others injured when the mini truck they were travelling inoverturned after hitting a cow sitting on a road nearBhilwadia village in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh inearly hours on Saturday, police said

The mini truck was carrying 29 labourers fromSiddharth Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai, saidSunera Police Station in-charge Ramrup Singh

The deceased were identified as Sajram Yadav (46) andManiram (42), he said, adding that the injured labourers wereadmitted to district hospital, he said.