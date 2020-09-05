Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari asks auto and components industry to discourage imports

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked Indian automobile and components industry not to depend on imports and develop local substitutes for products bought from overseas, saying the country's auto sector has the potential to be the top global manufacturing hub.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:17 IST
Gadkari asks auto and components industry to discourage imports

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked Indian automobile and components industry not to depend on imports and develop local substitutes for products bought from overseas, saying the country's auto sector has the potential to be the top global manufacturing hub. The government has also taken several steps to encourage Indian companies to export more, and the components sector has an opportunity to take advantage of measures like changing the definition of MSMEs, the Road Transport and Highways minister said while addressing the annual session of Auto Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

"I request you, don't encourage imports. Try to take the initiative to find out the alternative, or how can we make import substitutes in India," he said. He further said while making those products in India,"Initially the profit margin may be less but when you get the volume, you can be the most important company for exports. I have 100 per cent confidence in you." Gadkari, who also holds the MSME portfolio, exhorted the components sector to improve production, technology and quality and take advantage of India's cost competitive labour to be a force in the global arena and contribute even more to the country's GDP.

Exuding confidence about the sector, he said,"We can make the Indian automobile industry, within five years, as a number one automobile manufacturing hub in the world." Stating that the automobile sector is one of the important sectors in the country, he said one of the most significant contributions of the industry is in employment generation apart from its contribution to the country's GDP. He also expressed hope that the auto industry can play a lead role in the government's vision of self reliant India. "I feel that the government will be supportive of increasing production, increasing exports and increasing more value addition in the country," he added.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun.The group said l...

Surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi due to doubling of tests, no need to panic: Kejriwal

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is attributable to doubling of testing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he sought to assure people that the situation in the city is completely under control and there is no nee...

National Education Policy a revolutionary reform: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday termedthe National Education Policy NEP 2020 as a revolutionary reform of the 21st Century. He also expressed confidence that Indias Gross Enrolment Ratio GER would double in the next 10 years fr...

Czech Republic sees 700 new cases for 1st time

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has continued to surge in the Czech Republic, surpassing 700 for the first time. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached a record of 798 new confirmed cases on Friday.The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020