FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:49 IST
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Saturday announced appointment of Vinkesh Gulati as its new president. Gulati, Director of United Automobiles based out of Allahabad and Faridabad, takes over from Ashish Harsharaj Kale and his tenure will be from 2020 to 2022, FADA said in a statement.

His appointment was approved at the 298th governing council meeting of FADA, which was held immediately after its 56th Annual General Meeting, it added. FADA further said the council also elevated Manish Raj Singhania, Managing Partner – Ralas Motors, Raipur (dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra) as the Vice President FADA, and Chittur Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director – Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Benelli) as its secretary.

Sai Giridhar - Director, Saisha Motors Pvt Ltd - Jaipur (dealer for Skoda Auto) was unanimously elected as treasurer for the year 2020-22, it added..

