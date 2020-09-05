FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as president
Gulati, Director of United Automobiles based out of Allahabad and Faridabad, takes over from Ashish Harsharaj Kale and his tenure will be from 2020 to 2022, FADA said in a statement. His appointment was approved at the 298th governing council meeting of FADA, which was held immediately after its 56th Annual General Meeting, it added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:49 IST
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Saturday announced appointment of Vinkesh Gulati as its new president. Gulati, Director of United Automobiles based out of Allahabad and Faridabad, takes over from Ashish Harsharaj Kale and his tenure will be from 2020 to 2022, FADA said in a statement.
His appointment was approved at the 298th governing council meeting of FADA, which was held immediately after its 56th Annual General Meeting, it added. FADA further said the council also elevated Manish Raj Singhania, Managing Partner – Ralas Motors, Raipur (dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra) as the Vice President FADA, and Chittur Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director – Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Benelli) as its secretary.
Sai Giridhar - Director, Saisha Motors Pvt Ltd - Jaipur (dealer for Skoda Auto) was unanimously elected as treasurer for the year 2020-22, it added..
ALSO READ
Automobile demand picking up, but cautious finance cos making market bit slow: Toyota Kirloskar
Skoda Auto India opens bookings for Rapid AT at Rs 25,000
Normal life affected due to heavy rain in Raipur
SoftBank, Toyota venture unveils van with enhanced airflow as COVID-19 measure
C'garh: 7 workers killed as bus collides with truck in Raipur