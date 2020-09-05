Air India to resume Mumbai-Aurangabad flights from Sep 15
Air India is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flights from September 15, an Aurangabad Airport official said. The services on the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and will remain operational up to October 24, according to the official..PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:17 IST
Flag carrier Air India is set to resume its services to Mumbai from here with three flights per week, starting September 15, an official has said. The flights between the two cities were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline's operations from Aurangabad airport to New Delhi and Hyderabad have already been restored earlier. Air India is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flights from September 15, an Aurangabad Airport official said.
The services on the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and will remain operational up to October 24, according to the official.
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- Mumbai
- Aurangabad airport
- Hyderabad
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
Mumbai, its suburbs likely to receive moderate rainfall today
Sushant death case: Unidentified person being questioned by CBI in Mumbai
Sushant case: CBI team reaches Mumbai's Bandra Police Station
Joe Biden's elusive quest for 'Biden from Mumbai' continues
Moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane; more showers likely