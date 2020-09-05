Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd

The exercise is aimed at promoting competition among states with a view to improving the business climate to attract domestic as well as foreign investments. Registering a jump of 10 places in the rankings, Uttar Pradesh occupied the second position in 2019 as against 12th in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:19 IST
Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd

Andhra Pradesh for the third time in a row has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The ranking is based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2019 by states and UTs, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. The exercise is aimed at promoting competition among states with a view to improving the business climate to attract domestic as well as foreign investments.

Registering a jump of 10 places in the rankings, Uttar Pradesh occupied the second position in 2019 as against 12th in 2018. Telangana slipped to the third position from second in 2018. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh (4th), Jharkhand (5th), Chhattisgarh (6th), Himachal Pradesh (7th), Rajasthan (8th), West Bengal (9th) and Gujarat (10th).  Delhi's position improved to 12th from 23rd in the last edition, while Gujarat slipped from 5th place in 2018.  Among the laggard states and UTs in the ranking, Assam was at 20th, J&K at 21st, Goa at 24th, Bihar at 26th and Kerala 28th place. Tripura was ranked at the bottom 36th.

Releasing the report, Sitharaman said that states have taken the exercise in its true sense and it would help states and UTs to become better place to do business. "Some states have shown extraordinary energy in putting together action plans and making sure that reforms happen. States have embraced the true spirit behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan," she said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said these rankings reflect the efforts that states and UTs are doing to better their systems and processes. It is also a wake-up call for those states which have slipped in the ranking, he said.

Goyal said that the ministry is working on steps like creating a single-window system for approvals and clearances. In 2015 Index, Gujarat featured at the top, with Andhra Pradesh grabbing the second position and Telangana 13th. In 2016, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly topped the chart. In the last ranking released in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana (3rd).

Haryana slid to 16th position in the latest ranking. This was the fourth edition of the report, which was first released in 2015. The Business Reform Action Plan 2018-19 includes 181 reform points covering 45 business regulatory areas such as access to information, single window system, labour, and environment.

The DPIIT in collaboration with the World Bank conducts an annual reform exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). In the World Bank's latest 'Doing Business' report, India has jumped 14 places to the 63rd position. Goyal said that it is a competitive ranking and India has made a significant improvement in its ease of doing business ranking worldwide.

He added that India is amongst very few nations which carry out this exercise. Talking about 'one product one district programme', he said, "We will soon be unveiling a programme where every district in the country will be focusing all its energies to expand the outreach of their production of their special products not only to the length and breadth of India but to the entire world".

He added that the ministry has identified 24 products jointly with the private sector to push manufacturing. "In these sectors, we are confident that we can add at least Rs 20 lakh crore worth of manufacturing output in India in the next five years. This Rs 20 lakh crore manufacturing output will provide scores of job opportunities and expand economic activity in the country," he added.

The larger objective of attracting investments and increasing ease of doing business in each state was sought to be achieved by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of ranking states based on their performance in the implementation of Business Reform Action Plan, according to the report. Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that the ranking this time gives full weightage to the feedback from more than 30,000 respondents at the ground level, who gave their opinion about the effectiveness of the reforms.  State rankings will help attract investments, foster healthy competition and improve business climate, he stated.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans-reports

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed a four-year, 160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Texans...

Noida Metro: Rs 500 fine for commuters without face mask, Rs 100 for spitting

Commuters found travelling without face masks in the Noida-Greater Noida metro rail network will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 and those caught spitting will have to cough up Rs 100. The services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known ...

Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actors death case, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said. Dipesh Sawant was arrested by...

DG, BSF rewards his men for detecting tunnel along IB in J&K's Samba

BSF Director General DG Rakesh Asthana visited forward areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Saturday and rewarded his men for detecting a 170-foot-long tunnel aimed at facilitating infiltration of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020