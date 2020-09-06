Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi

He had earlier said demonetisation was the first attack on the informal sector in the economy. As part of his video series on the economy, the former Congress president alleged that the NDA government has kept four different tax slabs to help those big industrialists with means and contacts to change the taxes under the GST regime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:50 IST
GST second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the NDA's Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not a tax system but an "attack" on India's poor and on its small and medium businesses, and urged all to stand against it. Dubbing the GST as "Gabbar Singh Tax", he said it is the second major attack on India's unorganised economy, and is an "absolute failure". He had earlier said demonetisation was the first attack on the informal sector in the economy.

As part of his video series on the economy, the former Congress president alleged that the NDA government has kept four different tax slabs to help those big industrialists with means and contacts to change the taxes under the GST regime. "This GST is an absolute failure. Not only is it unsuccessful, it is an attack on the poor and on the small and medium businesses," he said in the video series shared on his social media platforms.

"GST is not a tax system, it is an attack on India's poor. It is an attack on small shopkeepers, small and medium businesses, farmers and labourers. "We have to recognise this attack and stand against it together," he said.

Gandhi shared the under 3-minute video on Twitter and said, "Another major reason for the historic decline in GDP is the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government. It has destroyed a lot - lakhs of small businesses, crores of jobs and the future of youth and the financial health of states. GST means economic devastation." This is the third of the four-part series by him on the economy. Gandhi and the Congress have stepped up their attack on the Modi government over the state of the economy after India's economic growth suffered its worst fall on record in the April-June quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting 23.9 percent.

He claimed that the GST was UPA's idea, which meant "One tax, minimal tax, standard and simple tax". "NDA's GST is completely different. Four different tax slabs, up to 28 percent, complicated and difficult to understand," he alleged.

The Congress leader said the small and medium businesses cannot pay this tax, whereas the big companies can easily pay it by employing a few accountants to do the job. "Why are there four different rates? This is because the government wants those who have the means to be able to easily change GST, and those who don't have means, cannot do anything about GST. "Who has the means? India's biggest 15-20 industrialists. So, whatever tax law they want to change can easily be done in this GST regime," he alleged.

Gandhi said the result of the NDA's GST is that today, the Government of India is unable to provide the GST compensation money to the states. The states are unable to give money to state employees and teachers, he said.

Gandhi has earlier brought out a similar video series on the situation on the border with China..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wooden chariot of famous temple in AP gutted in fire

The wooden chariot of the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was gutted in a fire mishap in the wee hours of Sunday. The state government ordered an inquiry into the incident to es...

Borrow more to stimulate demand, revive economy: Chidambaram to govt

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday suggested the government to borrow more to help stimulate demand and revive the countrys economy. The senior Congress leader also suggested some measures to raise money which include rel...

Plea in SC for investigation in "franchise racket"  New Delhi, Sep 6 (PT'

A plea seeking investigation by multiple agencies in an alleged franchise racket has been filed in the Supreme Court. The petition filed by 38 individuals has alleged they have been cheated and duped by Westland Trade Private Limited which ...

UK warns EU on Brexit: We won't blink first

Britain will not blink first in Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union and is not scared of a no-deal exit at the end of the year, the countrys top Brexit negotiator warned the bloc on Sunday. Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020