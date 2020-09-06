2 DRI officials injured during bid to stop car of smugglers in Kerala

Left Menu
Two officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were injured when they were hit by a car carrying smugglers which they tried to stop outside the Karipur airport near here on Sunday, officials said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-09-2020 12:04 IST
Two officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were injured when they were hit by a car carrying smugglers which they tried to stop outside the Karipur airport near here on Sunday, officials said. The injured officials have been admitted to a hospital here, the DRI officials said.

Two of their officials were injured when they tried to stop the car carrying the gold smugglers outside the Karipur airport, they said. One smuggler has been taken into custody while two managed to flee after their car lost control and hit a tree, DRI officials said.

Four kilograms of gold have been recovered from the car, they added..

