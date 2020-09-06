Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman blaming gods for failure of economy: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was blaming gods for failure of India's economy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:46 IST
Sitharaman blaming gods for failure of economy: Raut
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was blaming gods for failure of India's economy. In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on all issues, but refuses to touch the issue of "failing economy" and related issues.

Sitharaman last month said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God" , and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal. "If gods are pronounced culprits, in which court should the trial be conducted?" Raut wrote, responding to Sitharaman's remarks.

"From demonetisation to lockdown, the economy is completely paralysed. But the Union finance minister directly blamed gods for it. This is an insult of Hindutva. What kind of Hindutva is this?" he asked. Raut said the minister's comments did not suit India which calls itself an emerging economic superpower.

He said the country's economy was crumbling even before the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the first quarter of the current financial year, the GDP has come down by 23.9 per cent and this is due to human error and careless attitude," he said.

"Coronavirus pandemic and crumbled economy is god's will. Then what is the need for government and military. God will see to everything," he said. Raut said in legal terms, an act of god is a natural catastrophe which no one can prevent, such as an earthquake, a tidal wave, a volcanic eruption, a hurricane or a tornado, "Acts of god are legal excuse for delay or failure in fulfilling an obligation or to complete a construction project," he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rain...

To curb suicidal tendencies, MP hosp sets up patient-kin meet

Jabalpur MP, Sept 6 PTIThe Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital NSCBMCH in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has established live interaction with families to curb depression and suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients. The...

UK ready for Australia-style rules if can't do EU trade deal - Raab

This week is the moment of reckoning in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union and if one cannot be agreed London is ready to adopt less open trade terms with the bloc, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. All the UK is ...

Sushant's personal staff member Sawant remanded in NCB custody

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs personal staff member Dipesh Sawant in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9 in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actors death. Sawant was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020