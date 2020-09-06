Left Menu
BPPI Q1 sales turnover up 94 pc to Rs 146.59 cr

It had posted a sales turnover of Rs 75.48 crore in the corresponding first quarter of previous fiscal year, a statement by the ministry said. BPPI is the implementing agency for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:12 IST
The Bureau Of Pharma PSUs Of India (BPPI) reported a 94.21 per cent increase in its sales turnover at Rs 146.59 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Sunday. It had posted a sales turnover of Rs 75.48 crore in the corresponding first quarter of previous fiscal year, a statement by the ministry said.

BPPI is the implementing agency for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). The Janaushadhi Kendras remained functional during the lockdown as part of their commitment to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines to the people, the statement said.

"Present basket of medicines sold by these Kendras consists of 1,250 medicines and 204 surgical instruments. The target is set to enhance it to up to 2,000 medicines and 300 surgical products by the end of March 31, 2024...," it added. BPPI was established in December 2008 under the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

