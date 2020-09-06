Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli carrier Israir books commercial flight slots to UAE

While Israel's flag carrier El Al Airlines has announced it will operate cargo flights to the UAE, it has not yet applied for permits for commercial flights, a spokesman said. Last week, El Al made history by operating the first official flight by an Israeli commercial carrier to the UAE, where officials held U.S.-brokered talks to finalize a pact to open relations.

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:16 IST
Israeli carrier Israir books commercial flight slots to UAE
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Israeli carrier Israir said on Sunday it had reserved slots for commercial flights from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates, preparing for potential tourism as the two countries move to normalize relations. An Israir spokeswoman said that they applied for permission from civil aviation authorities for the flights, and booked departure and arrival slots at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport while they await approval.

The carrier booked eight round-trip flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai International Airport throughout October, according to a flight timetable on the Israel Aviation Authority's webiste. While Israel's flag carrier El Al Airlines has announced it will operate cargo flights to the UAE, it has not yet applied for permits for commercial flights, a spokesman said.

Last week, El Al made history by operating the first official flight by an Israeli commercial carrier to the UAE, where officials held U.S.-brokered talks to finalize a pact to open relations. Planes flying between the two countries will be able to fly over Saudi Arabia, significantly cutting down travel time, after the kingdom last week announced all services to and from the UAE can cross its airspace.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Six members of gang held for avaition fuel theft in Delhi

Six members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing a huge quantity of aviation oil from the pipelines of an oil and gas company and selling it in various places across the national capital, police said on Sunday. The accused, i...

Indian Army takes up with PLA reported abduction of five people in Arunachal by Chinese troops

The Indian Army has taken up with the Chinese military the reports of abduction of five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh by the PLA troops, military sources said on Sunday. The commander of the Army unit deployed in...

Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200km to write exam get air tickets for return journey

The 27-year-old Jharkhand man, who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter with his pregnant wife sitting pillion so that she could appear in an exam for aspiring teachers, got air tickets for their return journey from here. The tribal couple, Dha...

Northamptonshire Cricket player tests COVID-19 positive, match against Gloucestershire abandoned

Northamptonshire Cricket on Sunday announced the abandonment of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Gloucestershire after a member of their playing squad tested positive for coronavirus. Northamptonshire Cricket said the decision to abandon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020