Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle, one injured

A man going on a motorcycle was killed and his pillion rider got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Nagpur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 6 am within the limits of Rana Pratap Nagar police station area, they said.

"The man riding the two-wheeler suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last," a police official said. Police have registered an offence.