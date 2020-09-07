Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restart of metro: CM says there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness over restart of Metro train services in the city, saying there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:24 IST
Restart of metro: CM says there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness over restart of Metro train services in the city, saying there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19. The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday morning after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first line to be opened was the Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA city centre in Gurgaon.

"I am happy Metro(services) starts today. Metro has made good arrangements. We also do not have to show negligence in following the precautions," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Various steps like strict adherence to use of face covers and sanitisers, social distancing, travel through smart cards only, thermal screening have been put in place by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to ensure safe commuting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12. Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said.

Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7 to 11 am in the morning and 4 to 8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said. Metro services in the National Capital Region were halted on March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar steadies as traders wary about U.S. stocks, look to ECB for catalysts

The dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday after U.S. jobs data showed job growth slowed further in August, while traders shifted their focus to the European Central Banks meeting on Thursday. The U.S. Labour Department report o...

Mariners ride homers to fifth straight win

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer and Kyle Lewis added a solo shot as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday afternoon. Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn 3-1 allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to get the v...

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesias Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said. Acehnese police said a wooden boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted by local fisherme...

Mi Band 5 or Redmi Smart Band: Which one are you excited for?

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new fitness bands in India this month. While the Redmi Smart Band is confirmed to launch on September 8, the launch date for the Mi Band 5 is yet to be revealed by the company. Both the fitness bands have al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020